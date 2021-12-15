This Is The Real Comedian Of Twentysomethings (Sorry, Michael)

Michael Fractor is the resident comedian of the Twentysomethings: Austin cast, but there’s another cast member who steals the spotlight each episode. Natalie Cabo is an energetic ball of fun who lit up the screen the second she arrived in Austin. Full of one-liners and funny observations, Natalie is the real comedian of Twentysomethings, even if Michael is the one who’s trying to be a professional stand-up.

Natalie showed off her silly personality right from her first moments on scren on Twentysomethings when she got lost in the airport right after arriving and couldn’t open the front door to the Twentysomethings house. Eventually Natalie got settled along with the rest of the cast, and she made it clear that she’s a supportive friend with a stellar sense of humor. I don’t think anything sums up Natalie more than when she brought Keauno Perez and Raquel Daniels to an adult toy store and when Keauno shrinked in fear, Natalie laughed and told him it’s not an haunted house. She’s the kind of goofy friend who makes everyone comfortable, and certainly the kind of friend I would want to bring with me to go shopping for adult toys. Here’s everything you need to know about the Twentysomethings star.

Natalie Cabo Instagram

Natalie’s personality shines through on her Instagram. Although she doesn’t post a ton, she includes some pics of her out and about with friends, as well as some fun throwback school photos from when she was a little kid. Natalie also uses her Instagram to promote Twentysomethings and recently did and IG Live with her co-star Isha Punja.

Natalie Cabo Real Job

Natalie graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2017 with a degree in business. She performed theatre while in college and told the UNC humanities blog, “I think my ultimate goal is to own a nonprofit theater company that will produce shows to illicit political dialogue and create awareness for social issues.” After college, she moved back to Miami, where she’s from, and performed in a theatre production to support human rights in Cuba.

Natalie got a job at an Austin coffee shop on Twentysomethings, but audiences will have to tune in to the rest of the season to see how that job pans out.

Natalie Cabo Facts

Natalie had been living with her parents in Miami before moving to Austin, and she moved to Texas in order to spread her wings. She’s 26 years old and has never had a boyfriend, so she’s eager to explore her sexuality in Austin (hence the adult toy store adventure). Audiences will have to watch more of the Netflix series to find out more about this funny gal.

Twentysomethings: Austin is streaming on Netflix now.