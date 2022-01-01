School’s back in session now that the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special is streaming on HBO Max. While some people spent New Year’s Eve dancing and toasting with champagne, Potterheads were counting down to midnight in order to watch the Return to Hogwarts special as soon as it dropped on Jan. 1. While the long-awaited reunion was expected to be nostalgic AF, these tweets about the Harry Potter reunion reveal that the special is an emotional rollercoaster as well. In fact, if you’re a diehard Potter fan, you may want to Accio the tissue box ASAP.

The HBO Max special, which was produced in honor of the first film’s 20th anniversary in 2021, brings back stars like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. It truly does feel like a family reunion for fans who have been with the series since the beginning. If the trailer alone made you teary-eyed, you’ll definitely agree with each one of these tweets about the Harry Potter reunion. Pro tip? Keep yourself hydrated with some Butterbeer and wrap yourself up in your appropriate Hogwarts house robes.

One of the first emotional moments from the Harry Potter reunion came from seeing the cast step on set and return to Hogwarts. Their eyes lit up as they embraced each other, showcasing their close bond.

Fans failed to keep it together when Harry, Ron, and Hermione entered the Gryffindor common room. After all, this trio was the trio of besties you loved and wanted to be a part of. Some fans found it extra emotional just seeing these three all grown up. There was even a special moment between Watson and Grint (aka Hermione and Ron) that really made Potterheads weep.

Another emotional moment in the reunion was between Watson and Tom Felton. It’s no secret Watson had a crush on Felton when they were younger. The two have confessed their love for each other over the years, but nothing romantic has ever happened. They even talked about their love in the HBO Max special, which definitely had hearts all a flutter. Watson admitted, “I just don't know how to say it, but I just fell in love with him.” Just saying it’s never too late for Hermione and Draco to fall in love!

The Harry Potter reunion managed to bring back most of its cast of beloved characters. However, a few of the actors have died since their appearance in the films, like Alan Rickman (Severus Snape), Richard Harris (Albus Dumbledore), Richard Griffiths (Vernon Dursley), and Helen McCrory (Narcissa Malfoy). The HBO Max special paid tribute to these actors, which was another moment that definitely had fans sobbing. A few fans even pointed out how bittersweet it was to end the special with Snape’s iconic line “always” after Dumbledore asked, “After all this time?”

Whether you’re a fan who dressed up as a kid with a lightning bolt scar and robes to see the movies in theaters, or you’re new to the fanbase, the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special is a must-watch. Before you watch, though, take a cue from these fans and get ready for the inevitable waterworks to come.