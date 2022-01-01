12 Moments From The Harry Potter Reunion That'll Make You Sob

The nostalgia!
It’s been 20 years since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone first hit theaters. To celebrate, HBO Max filmed a retrospective with the actors celebrating this Potterhead milestone. Here are 12 nostalgic Harry Potter reunion moments that healed fans’ hearts after all this time.
The flashback of Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Daniel Radcliffe from their first screen test drives home how long it’s truly been. Seeing them as tykes reading a scene from Sorcerer’s Stone together for the first time is still as magical as it was 20 years ago.