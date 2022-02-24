BTS Dropped Some Must-See Teasers About Their Upcoming 2022 Concerts

After taking a much-deserved break, BTS is back and ready to take on 2022. On Feb. 15, the band announced their upcoming Permission To Dance on Stage - Seoul concerts in Korea, which will be available online and shown in select theaters in March. Just a few days later, on Feb. 20, members RM, Suga, and Jimin jumped on the livestreaming social media site, VLIVE. Naturally, ARMY’s many tweets about the inside details they provided show just how excited this year might prove for BTS and their fans.

The surprise livestream opened with Suga explaining they decided to get together and celebrate the Lunar New Year with fans by breaking nuts. This practice is a Korean tradition meant to bring in good luck.

The conversation eventually shifted to their upcoming Seoul concerts. According to a Weverse announcement that was shared by a fan account on Twitter, audience members at the Seoul Olympic Stadium will not be allowed to cheer loudly or yell at the concert. RM even joked in the live that, instead of saying “Make some noise” like the band normally does, they would say, “Make some hands.”

The three singers also discussed their hopes for 2022 and all agreed they wanted to do more shows and see more fans. Since the livestream, BTS has announced a series of Permission to Dance shows they’ll perform in Las Vegas in April. Select shows in Seoul and Las Vegas will be available for livestream. Tickets are also on sale for a special Permission to Dance - Seoul show that will be broadcast in select theaters internationally.

The livestream also served as an opportunity for Jimin to provide an update on his health. He was hospitalized after an appendicitis surgery last month, where he was also diagnosed with COVID-19. In the livestream, Jimin said he’s “all better now” and even plans to “start working out.”

At the end of the livestream, Suga cracked one last walnut, which was in the shape of a heart. This perfect ending to a sweet reunion between BTS and ARMY is sure to be a sign that things are on the up in 2022.