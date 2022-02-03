Fans haven’t stopped thinking about BTS’ Jimin ever since Big Hit Music released a statement on Jan. 31 revealing he’d been hospitalized. In their message, which was posted on Weverse, the agency explained the star had to get surgery for acute appendicitis. While at the hospital, they also discovered Jimin had tested positive for COVID-19. Although the company said he was making a speedy recovery following his surgery and diagnosis, ARMY couldn’t help but continue wondering about Jimin’s condition. Luckily, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, the singer reassured fans himself that he’s doing just fine.

"Sorry for making you worry," Jimin wrote on Weverse, according to a fan translation by @miiniyoongs on Twitter. "However, I think I'll be able to get discharged soon! I'm recovering well and I'm making sure to take care and eat all three meals. Please just wait a little bit. I'll recover quickly and go!"

Fans were so relieved to see Jimin’s health update. “Nothing matters more to me than knowing Jimin is okay and recovering well,” one ARMY tweeted after reading his message. “My heart is full right now.” They were so thankful that Jimin took time out of his day to update fans about his recovery himself. “So glad that Jimin is recovering well😭😭 the fact that he took the time to put to rest our worries when he should be fully resting 😭😭😭😭 Jimin has the purest heart,” another fan wrote.

Big Hit informed fans about Jimin’s hospitalization the day he underwent surgery on Jan. 31. The agency shared a lengthy statement on Weverse explaining the star went to the emergency room after he began experiencing “sudden abdominal pain” and a “mild sore throat” on Jan. 30. After being examined and taking a PCR test, Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and tested positive for COVID-19.

“The surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure,” Bit Hit Music said in the statement. “He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage.”

We’re so glad to hear Jimin is doing alright!