ARMY is sending well wishes to BTS’ Jimin after hearing he’s been hospitalized. On Monday, Jan. 31, BIG HIT MUSIC released a statement explaining the star went to the emergency room after experiencing sudden abdominal pain and a mild sore throat. That’s when they discovered he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Jimin had to undergo surgery, but thankfully, he’s making a speedy recovery.

“He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, Jan. 31,” the agency’s message on Weverse read. “According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with postoperative care.”

BIG HIT MUSIC added that Jimin is still experiencing a mild sore throat, but other than that, he’s doing well. They also said he had “no contact” with the other member during “the infectious stage,” and the agency is doing their best to ensure Jimin gets better. “The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Jimin in his speedy recovery,” they said. “We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities.”

Fans sent Jimin countless messages on Twitter wishing him well along with the hashtags #GetWellSoonJimin and #WeLoveYouJimin. “We all love you please rest easy and take your time getting better,” one ARMY tweeted.

“Our precious Jimin, I hope you are better now and resting properly. take care we love you so much, I'm praying for [a] speedy recovery, get well soon my angel,” another fan wrote.

“To the person who cares so much about us, I really hope our well wishes reach you like a warm hug tonight. We love you so much Jimin and we pray that you heal up well and get better soon,” another tweeted.

See more of fans’ sweet messages to Jimin below.

We hope you feel better, Jimin!