Bring on the drama, because things are getting heated between Khloé Kardashian’s exes. After Khloé shared a sizzling pic of herself in a bikini using an outdoor shower, her ex Lamar Odom left a very flirty comment... and so did Tristan Thompson. Shortly after, Tristan Thompson shaded Lamar Odom in the comments, and even though Khloé is single, her on-again-off-again boo is duking it out online.

It all went down after Kardashian posted a pic of herself on Friday, July 9, rocking a black bikini underneath the stream of an outdoor shower. Although Kardashian and Thompson split up in June 2021, the NBA player has still been leaving some flirty responses on her Instagram posts, fueling rumors they may be getting back together. Keeping with his recent tradition, Thompson commented two red heart emojis and two drooling emojis on her pic.

After sharing some love for his daughter True’s mama, Thompson noticed that Kardashian’s ex-hubby, Lamar Odom, also left a steamy comment. Hours before Thompson jumped on board to share a similar sentiment, Odom commented “Hottie” with a string of flirty emojis like heart eyes and red flames.

Thompson didn’t take well to the comment and threw some major shade, writing, "@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results." He also included a couple of shrugging emojis. The comment was in reference to Odom’s 2015 overdose in Las Vegas when the former Lakers player had consumed a near-fatal mixture of drugs and alcohol. Odom was in a coma for three days before he began to rally back, able to breathe on his own. Odom underwent rehab treatment at a center in California.

The whole ordeal prompted Kardashian to put their divorce proceedings on hold. In December 2015, Kardashian told Redbook, "My biggest wish is for him to be happy. I still have a great deal of love for him."

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kardashian’s divorce from Odom was finalized in December 2016.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Monday, May 24, Odom told Andy Cohen that he didn’t talk to Kardashian anymore. “Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don't really talk any longer. I miss their family tremendously," said Odom.

In May, Thompson and Kardashian were still together after reconnecting in fall 2020. Sadly, they split again in June 2021. A source close to Kardashian reportedly told E! News the split was due to Thompson’s betrayal of her trust. “They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust, and the relationship could not be repaired,” the source said. “Khloé really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him.

Although both Odom and Thompson aren’t booed-up with Kardashian, fans are wild over the shady exchange on her IG:

Although Odom and Thompson are both flirting with Kardashian via IG posts, it seems like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is happy to be single for now.