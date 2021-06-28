Um, Tristan's IG Post For Khloé's Birthday Is Really Friendly

Following their reported June 2021 breakup, one might assume it’s not exactly rainbows and butterflies between Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian. But when her birthday rolled around on June 27, Thompson had nothing but the sweetest things to say about Kardashian. Tristan Thompson's Instagram for Khloè Kardashian's 37th birthday proved their relationship is amicable — at least on Instagram.

Even though Thompson and Kardashian have had an on-again, off-again relationship, they’ve usually found their way back to each other and, at the very least, fostered a successful co-parenting relationship. On her birthday, the NBA star expressed his gratitude for having Kardashian as a “partner” in life.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian,” his caption began. “Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy, and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met. Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you.”

The post featured a slideshow of past memories from the duo, including one pic with their daughter, True Thompson. “Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first,” Thompson added. “I love you so much. Have an amazing day.”

You can see Thompson’s Instagram for Kardashian’s birthday below.

The post hit the internet just one week after reports of their most recent breakup surfaced. "Khloe and Tristan broke up recently,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight in a report posted on June 21. “Tristan was at a birthday party in Bel Air on Friday night and was acting very single throughout the evening. The Kardashians were invited to the party but did not attend.”

The report also stated the couple had split several weeks earlier, but were determined to keep co-parenting their daughter peacefully. “Tristan and Khloe will continue to co-parent True together in a healthy, loving way,” the source said.

Kardashian was showered with love from her friends and family on her special day, but Thompson’s sentimental and friendly post had people talking more than the rest.