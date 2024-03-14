Oh, Trevor... you’ve still got some explaining to do. After the Love Is Blind star was raked over the coals at the reunion for leaked texts between himself and a secret girlfriend at the time of filming, that same woman shared one more alleged text exchange that exposed a lie he told during the tense season-ending episode. According to the screenshot, Trevor did not tell the truth when Chelsea asked him a critical question during the reunion.

As Season 6 of Love Is Blind was airing, fitness influencer Natalia Marrero shared shocking text messages that Trevor had sent her before and after he left to film the reality show. In the screenshots, Trevor professed his love for Natalia and assured her they’d continue their relationship after he got back from filming, painting the picture he was never actually looking to get married in the experiment. Since this drama blew up among fans, Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey confronted Trevor with the messages at the reunion.

Trevor admitted the texts were real and he was in the wrong to come into the show with an existing romantic connection, but argued on a few specifics. He claimed his relationship with Natalia wasn’t as serious as the texts made it sound at that point, and also said that he really did want to find love with someone new in the pods, calling his former relationship “toxic.”

Of course, that led to the real burning question — what would Trevor have done if he and Chelsea had gotten engaged? Well, Trevor assured Chelsea at the reunion that he would have been all-in on their relationship if she accepted his proposal. However, that’s not what it sounds like he told Natalia.

After the reunion, Natalia posted texts from Trevor that contradict what he had told Chelsea. “When I was in the pods I never questioned who I’d be with even if I got engaged,” Trevor’s message to Natalia reads. “It was always you and will always be you.”

Season 6 of Love Is Blind may be over, but clearly, the drama is not ending anytime soon.