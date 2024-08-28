Taylor Swift isn’t the only bolter in Travis Kelce’s life anymore. The NFL superstar recently purchased a racehorse, and the steed’s name seems to be a very obvious shoutout to Kelce’s famous girlfriend. It’s unclear if Kelce’s new horse Swift Delivery was intentionally given the same name as Swift, but even if it’s just a coincidence, the reference is too cute to ignore.

On Aug. 27, Kelce acquired an ownership stake in Swift Delivery alongside business magnates the Zoldan family, per ESPN. The three-year-old racehorse recently placed first in a runaway race in Toronto, and is a descendant of the legendary equestrian champion Secretariat. Funnily enough, Kelce’s brother Jason recently got in a bit of hot water with the family of Secretariat’s owner after he suggested the Triple Crown winning horse used performance-enhancing drugs.

After the purchase was announced, Jason poked fun at his recent horse-related drama and Swift Delivery’s pop star-adjacent name in a social media post. “But does it have an enlarged heart…. Can this horse do it with a broken heart,” Jason wrote, referencing Swift’s latest single.

Swift’s fans also joked about the horse’s name, pointing out that Swift stood on a horse in the music video for “Blank Space,” which Kelce has claimed is his favorite Swift song multiple times.

Kelce’s foray into horse racing comes nearly four months after he attended the Kentucky Derby with Swift Delivery’s co-owners the Zoldans back in May. Shortly afterwards, he raved about the “really dope experience” on his podcast. “I'm a Derby guy now, man,” Kelce said on May 8’s New Heights episode. “It was so much fun.”

When he’s not at the horse tracks, Kelce has been busy supporting his girlfriend on her worldwide Eras Tour over the summer. Since Swift kicked off the European leg of her tour in May, Kelce has attended five different concerts throughout the continent, and even surprised fans by joining Swift on stage in London.

Now, Kelce has two Swifts to support as they race around the world.