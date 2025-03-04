Wes Bergmann may have been banished from the Traitors’ castle, but he is still stirring the pot. On Feb. 5, Bergmann went on The Social Game podcast and shared some surprising knowledge about when Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift actually started dating.

Bergmann has a home in the gated community of Leawood, Kansas, where Kelce also lives. “I was like the first person to know about any of this stuff and I tried to tell this woman a long time ago,” he said, referring to one of the podcast’s hosts, Michelle Fitzgerald. According to him, he knew about Kelce and Swift’s relationship around six months before the rest of the world found out when the singer attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023.

He recalled telling Fitzgerald, “‘They are together, just so you know,’ and she didn't believe it.” Bergmann continued, “She didn't believe it. She was like, ‘She only goes for artists.’ I beat the validating of her showing up to games and stuff by like six months.”

Fitzgerald replied, “She loves a brooding artist, usually they are a bit scrawnier, they're kind of like womanizers in a lot of ways. And then you have him who seems chivalrous, an all-American football player and he has just been winning and crushing.”

“To me he’s the boy next door,” Bergmann said about Kelce. He added, “He's an enigma — on one hand, he's like this big, tough football player. On the other, he's going to have about 12 Taylor Swift songs written about him.”

However, some details of Bergmann’s timeline do not exactly line up. Although Bergmann and Kelce are neighbors in Leawood now, Kelce did not live in that neighborhood when he first started dating Swift. Kelce had a home in Briarcliff West (a different Kansas City neighborhood) before moving for “safety reasons” after going public with Swift. Per TMZ, he moved to Leawood around October 2023, one month after Swift’s initial Chiefs game appearance.

In February 2024, Jason Kelce discussed the level of fame that came with his brother dating Swift. “It has its drawbacks for sure,” he told Shaquille O'Neal on The Big Podcast. "Travis knows more than I do. He had to completely move out of his house.”