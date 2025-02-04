Travis Kelce’s keeping any engagement plans under wraps. During a NFL press conference on Feb. 3, Kelce was asked about proposing to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl. Although the Chiefs player answered the question, he was not about to offer any potential proposal details to the press.

Kelce fielded several questions about Swift during the conference — including multiple queries about the viral theories that he would propose to the singer at the game. Initially, Kelce deferred answering. “Next question,” he told one reporter. When another asked about the theories, he replied, “Man, back-to-back, you guys are crazy.” Eventually, Kelce gave a coy answer: “Wouldn’t you like to know?”

During the media interviews, Kelce also discussed how Swift’s success helps inspire and motivate him. “I better hold up my end to the bargain, right?” he told reporters in a video shared by the NFL on X. “I mean if she's out here being the superstar she is and never taking no for an answer and always working her tail off, I better match that energy for sure.”

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

It looks like Swift will be in attendance at the Super Bowl at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans — though it will be her first time attending an away game this season. When a reporter asked Patrick Mahomes about whether or not Swift will make a surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show, he seemed to think that she would prefer to stay in the stands to cheer Kelce on.

“As long as Trav is playing and we are in the Super Bowl, that’s going to be hard for her to do the halftime show,” he told reporters. “Hopefully Trav keeps playing and we keep making it to the Super Bowl.”

Swift was at the Chiefs’ AFC Championship game in Kansas City. After they won, she joined Kelce on the field. “I love you so much,” she told him in a video from the post-game celebration. “I'm so proud of you, I can't stand it... Look what you did! Look what you did!”