Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated 11th studio album is coming out April 19. (Of course, it’s arriving right as Aries season ends.) While fans gear up for the new album, featuring tracks like “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” and “Down Bad,” some have been theorizing about Swift’s choice of release date. And according to Swifties, April 19 could have a shady meaning.

The Tortured Poets Department is the first new Swift album fans will be hearing since the singer’s breakup from actor Joe Alwyn in April 2023. However, it’s not the only new song she has released in the meantime: Swift dropped “You’re Losing Me” in May 2023, which was widely believed to be about the end of their six-year relationship.

The track included lyrics like, “And I wouldn't marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her.” TLDR; If “You’re Losing Me” was any indication of what’s to come, Swifties are in for some heartbreaking lyrics on Tortured Poets.

The fan theories about the release date only add to the lore around the upcoming drop. Here’s why Swifties are convinced that April 19 is significant — and potentially petty.

It’s The Day Taylor’s Squad Unfollowed Joe On Instagram

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

April 19, 2023 is a day that most Swifties remember. Following breakup rumors surrounding Swift and Alwyn, the singer’s squad seemingly confirmed that the couple was over.

After Swift had dinner at Casa Cipriani with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, both of them unfollowed Alwyn. Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, also hit the unfollow button.

More members of Swift’s friend group followed suit in the coming days: Swift’s longtime besties Abigail Anderson and Ashley Avignone, the Haim sisters, Martha Hunt, Lily Aldridge, and Gigi Hadid all stopped following Alwyn, too.

Joe’s Co-Star Also Shared A Photo Of Them

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swifties have theorized that April 19 holds even more significance for Swift, tracing back to April 19, 2022 when Alison Oliver (Joe’s co-star on Conversations With Friends) shared a photo of them together on Instagram — though it’s worth noting it was a styled shoot to promote their show. Over the course of their six-year relationship, Swift and Alwyn never posted together on their feeds.

“link to our article on Conversations With Friends with @laurpuckett in my bio 🤍,” Oliver captioned the photo of them together — for Swifties, the use of the white heart emoji also seems telling. (Swift herself has been using the same emoji while promoting Tortured Poets.)

The Date Has Historical Significance

Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

April 19, 1775 marked the start of the American Revolution — and fans think Swift might be referencing that war in her choice of release date. It wouldn’t be the first time the singer has compared a past relationship to a battlefield — lest we forget Midnights’ “The Great War” or Folklore’s “Peace.”

She’s also explored the dynamic of an American woman dating a British man with tracks like “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince” and “London Boy.” (Chances are, she’ll do more of that in her upcoming TTPD track “So Long London.”)

This date marks another important moment in history: Lord Byron, an English Romantic poet, died on April 19, 1824. While Swift has never referenced Byron’s work directly, she touches on the Romantic period in her song “The Lakes” — referencing Byron’s contemporary, William Wordsworth, by name. (Tortured poets, indeed!)

April 19 Is Marked On The Calendar

Swifties have had April 19 saved on their calendars since Swift shared the date at the Grammys on Feb. 4, but there are some other reasons the date could be marked. April 19 is National Cat Lady Day — speaking to Swift’s love for her three cats — and it’s also Poetry & The Creative Mind Day, which seems as apt a day as any to introduce The Tortured Poets Department to the world.