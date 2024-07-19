Bri Is Here To Bring The Drama On This Too Hot To Handle Season

The new Bad Lana twist on Too Hot To Handle is seriously shaking up Season 6, and nobody has dealt with it more than Brianna Balram. Once Bad Lana declared that the contestants had free sexual reign upon entering the villa with no monetary punishments for hooking up, Bri instantly took advantage of the rare opportunity. And right away, the model set off the drama that would take over the season.

Spoiler alert: Events from the first 4 episodes of Too Hot To Handle Season 6 are discussed. Bri wasted no time instigating a steamy love triangle within just moments of getting into the new villa. She had an instant connection with both Chris Aalli and Demari Davis, and since Bad Lana was in charge, she took the opportunity to make out with both of them to help make her decision.

While the back-to-back kisses seemed to provide some clarity for Bri — she ended up choosing Demari to share her bed later that night — they were reprimanded when Lana took back over. And Bri’s first banishment was only the beginning of her dramatic struggles on this season. Here’s some background on Season 6’s tortured hero.

Bri’s Done Some Seriously Impressive Modeling

The 26-year-old based in Atlanta, Georgia has been doing freelance model work for the past four years, per her website. She’s also worked as a creative director and content creator. Her Instagram is full of stunning shots from the ad campaigns she’s modeled for and the opportunities she’s had as an emerging influencer.

She’s Not The Only Influencer In The Family

A knack for stealing the spotlight runs in Bri’s family. Her older sister Avery is a videographer who’s also made a name for herself on social media for her vlogs and fashion photography. She also shows her little sis love all the time on her Instagram and helps film Bri’s content, so it’s safe to say the two are very close.

She’s A Sagittarian Queen

Born in mid-December, Bri is an outspoken Sagittarius. Hopefully the magnetic and assertive traits associated with her sign can help her through all of Lana’s schemes.