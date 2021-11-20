These Pics Of Tom Holland Meeting Up With Andrew Garfield Are Breaking The Spider-Verse

Hold up! Your spidey senses should be off the charts because two Peter Parkers just met face-to-face at a party together. At the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Party on Nov. 19, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield had a Spider-Man meet-up, and it’s once again fueling speculation some buzzy cameos in the upcoming flick Spider-Man: No Way Home. Luckily for fans, some pictures serve as proof of the iconic moment.

At the GQ party, current Spider-Man star Holland met up with Garfield, who hasn’t played Peter Parker since Sony’s two-film saga, consisting of 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Holland, looking dapper in a brown suit with a bow tie, posed with Garfield for a fun photo opp. The meet-up is enough to ignite further rumors that there could be some special cameos in the new Spider-Man film.

The internet has been wild about the theory that Garfield and Tobey Maguire could both have cameos to pay homage to their past Spidey roles, but there hasn’t been much evidence to back up the theory. Maguire played Spider-Man in director Sam Raimi’s trilogy, Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3 from 2002 to 2007, even though he wasn’t at the GQ event, fans still think it’s possible he could join Garfield in the latest titular film.

Marvel

In one picture, the stars share a friendly exchange as they’re going in for a hug.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There’s another nice photo of the actors in mid-hug, as Holland smiles for the camera and Garfield looks just as happy to see his Spidey counterpart.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rumors of the Spider-Man team-up have been going on for a while. The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home doesn’t reveal a trio of Spider-Man characters, since the multiverse will break open in the movie, theories have positioned Garfield and Maguire alongside the lead Holland in hopes that the trio will appear to fight crime together... especially since iconic villains from Maguire and Garfield’s movies are reprising their roles in No Way Home. In this fan theory, the trio would meet at one time together, thanks to Dr. Strange. To bring the multiverse concept home, the Marvel Cinematic Universe functions under a different timeline than the Venom and Into the Spider-Verse films, and fans think there could be a way to bring all the different worlds together.

Due to some other returning characters from past films, there’s been even more suspicion surrounding a potential crossover. Holland’s interview with Total Film on Nov. 9, which revealed that the film would be much darker than what fans have grown accustomed to, further added to the theory that the cameos could become a reality because of his statement about the film being “darker” than previous iterations.

“What people will be really surprised about is that it’s not fun, this film,” the actor said. “It’s dark, and it’s sad, and it’s going to be really affecting. You’re going to see characters you love go through things that you would never wish for them to go through. And I was just really excited to kind of lean into that side of Peter Parker.”

Although Holland and Garfield’s meet-up definitely makes it seem like a cameo situation could be happening, Marvel has yet to confirm any of the deets, so fans will just have to stay tuned for more info.