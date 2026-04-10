Madelyn Cline, Sophia Culpo, & More Attended TZR’s Zoeasis Dinner

Coachella Weekend 1 is officially underway, with hordes of celebrities, influencers, and Beliebers venturing to Palm Desert for the music festival. Ahead of the marathon weekend, some familiar faces — including Madelyn Cline, Sophia Culpo, and some Tell Me Lies stars — stopped by The Zoe Report’s Zoeasis Dinner, hosted by Rachel Zoe.

On April 9, celebs took over the Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California, for a sit-down, three-course dinner. Throughout the evening, guests got a chance to enjoy live music (courtesy of Mojave Grey) and specialty cocktails, like the Sunset Spritz and Toasted Marshmallow Old Fashioned. As if that wasn’t enough to satisfy the marshmallow cravings, there was also a s’mores station.

Before the guests left, the night’s sponsors — Essie, the nail care go-to, and Brown Bee, a faux tanning brand — treated all of the attendees to gift bags, complete with their most popular products.

TLDR: The invitation-only evening was an exclusive night out for Weekend 1’s tastemakers and music lovers. Here are all the stars who made the Zoeasis Dinner the first stop of their weekend away in the desert.

Rachel Zoe

Zach Hilty & Kevin Jesmain/BFA.com

Zoe embraced the festival season vibes in a flowy white maxi dress, featuring side cutouts and metal accents. Silver platform heels completed her ‘fit.

Madelyn Cline

Prev Next INFO 1/3 PREV NEXT

Cline revived the low-key Coachella vibe in a pair of cutoff jean shorts and a vintage Jim Morrison concert T-shirt.

Sophia Culpo

Zach Hilty & Kevin Jesmain/BFA.com

For the dinner, Culpo dressed up in a glittery brown maxi dress with large cutouts across her midsection and obliques.

Winnie Harlow

Zach Hilty & Kevin Jesmain/BFA.com

Winnie Harlow embraced desert chic in a khaki-colored mini dress, gold purse, and dark brown boots.

Sara Sampaio

Zach Hilty & Kevin Jesmain/BFA.com

Superman actress Sara Sampaio chose a black velvet maxi dress with sheer panels for the festive night out.

Brad Mondo

Zach Hilty & Kevin Jesmain/BFA.com

TikToker and hair expert Brad Mondo opted for a monochromatic cream ‘fit.

Zander Bleck & Michael Pozzi of Mojave Grey

Zach Hilty & Kevin Jesmain/BFA.com Zach Hilty & Kevin Jesmain/BFA.com INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

DJ duo Mojave Grey brought the western vibes to the dinner — plus, they treated the guests to some live music and guitar playing around a bonfire.

Katherine Hughes, Brandon Cook, Sonia Mena, & Spencer House From Tell Me Lies Cast

Zach Hilty & Kevin Jesmain/BFA.com Zach Hilty & Kevin Jesmain/BFA.com INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

The Tell Me Lies cast reunited for the night out, two months after the hit show ended.

Giannina Gibelli & Blake Horstmann

Zach Hilty & Kevin Jesmain/BFA.com

Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli and Bachelor In Paradise’s Blake Horstmann attended the dinner together in coordinating black ‘fits.

Sarah & Leah Talabi

Zach Hilty & Kevin Jesmain/BFA.com

Sarah and Leah Talabi hit the dinner together and made sure to strike a pose with their gift bags.

Zarina Yeva

Zach Hilty & Kevin Jesmain/BFA.com

Model and actress Zarina Yeva chose a black corset-style mini dress for the dinner.