Sophia Culpo loves it when her glam and outfit are perfectly aligned.“It just makes the whole look feel intentional and elevated,” says the 28-year-old. On March 20, Culpo showcased her signature coordinated style at Armani Beauty’s celebration of the Luminous Silk Foundation and Concealer. There, the content creator stunned in sun-kissed glam and a form-fitting maxi dress in an earthy brown tone.

Culpo took Elite Daily behind the scenes of the star-studded West Hollywood party — where guests included Tinashe, Brenda Song, Aly & AJ Michalka, and White Lotus stars Leslie Bibb and Michelle Monaghan — to share the details behind her gorgeous golden glow.

Sophia’s Glowy Makeup

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For her event glam, Culpo wanted an “effortlessly radiant yet bold” vibe. “I’m obsessed with a peachy blush moment —it pairs so beautifully with a bronzy, glowing base,” she says.

To achieve her shimmering look, Culpo used products from Armani Beauty’s Luminous Silk line. “The Armani Luminous Silk Bronzing Drops were the key to achieving that perfect sun-kissed warmth,” she says.

Courtesy of Sophia Culpo

Next came the perfect splash of color. “Of course, I had to add a statement lip — a fiery red/orange — to really make everything pop,” she says.

Sophia’s Brown Maxi Dress

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To complement her shining glam, Culpo wore Mother of All’s Viola T Shirt Dress in brown. “I knew it would tie the entire glam together,” she says.