GRWM

Getting Ready With Sophia Culpo Before An Armani Beauty Event

The content creator gives us the deets on her radiant look.

by Michelle Toglia
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Sophia Culpo loves it when her glam and outfit are perfectly aligned.“It just makes the whole look feel intentional and elevated,” says the 28-year-old. On March 20, Culpo showcased her signature coordinated style at Armani Beauty’s celebration of the Luminous Silk Foundation and Concealer. There, the content creator stunned in sun-kissed glam and a form-fitting maxi dress in an earthy brown tone.

Culpo took Elite Daily behind the scenes of the star-studded West Hollywood party — where guests included Tinashe, Brenda Song, Aly & AJ Michalka, and White Lotus stars Leslie Bibb and Michelle Monaghan — to share the details behind her gorgeous golden glow.

Sophia’s Glowy Makeup

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For her event glam, Culpo wanted an “effortlessly radiant yet bold” vibe. “I’m obsessed with a peachy blush moment —it pairs so beautifully with a bronzy, glowing base,” she says.

Luminous Silk Perfect Natural Glow Foundation
Armani Beauty
$69
Luminous Silk Hydrating & Brightening Concealer
Armani Beauty
$42
Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer
Armani Beauty
$43
Luminous Silk Acqua Highlighter
Armani Beauty
$39
Luminous Silk Cheek Tint
Armani Beauty
$39
Luminous Silk Creamy Bronzing Powder
Armani Beauty
$59
Luminous Silk Glow Liquid Bronzer
Armani Beauty
$48

To achieve her shimmering look, Culpo used products from Armani Beauty’s Luminous Silk line. “The Armani Luminous Silk Bronzing Drops were the key to achieving that perfect sun-kissed warmth,” she says.

Courtesy of Sophia Culpo

Next came the perfect splash of color. “Of course, I had to add a statement lip — a fiery red/orange — to really make everything pop,” she says.

Sophia’s Brown Maxi Dress

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To complement her shining glam, Culpo wore Mother of All’s Viola T Shirt Dress in brown. “I knew it would tie the entire glam together,” she says.