Spencer House Confirms 1 Major Wrigley Tell Me Lies Theory

Tell Me Lies may be over, but fans are still debating some unanswered questions about the complicated drama’s final season. Thankfully, one mystery can now be put to bed, and it’s all thanks to Spencer House. The actor addressed the popular fan theory that Wrigley was secretly involved in Stephen’s tea-spilling outburst at Bree and Evan’s wedding reception.

The speculation goes back to the final scene in Season 3, Episode 4. After Stephen’s first attempt to ruin Bree and Evan’s wedding fails, he briefly sits next to Wrigley. Wrigley immediately gets up to go dance with Pippa, leaving his phone at the table with Stephen. While Wrigley and Bree are both on the dance floor with their respective partners, Stephen picks up on a longing glance between them. This prompts him to open Wrigley’s phone and discover several recent calls with Bree — including two earlier on her wedding day.

Hulu

The scene led to a juicy theory: What if Wrigley purposely unlocked his phone and put it next to Stephen because he wanted the serial snooper to find out about his relationship with Bree? That way, Stephen could expose them, destroy Bree’s marriage to Evan, and allow Wrigley to finally be true to his feelings for Bree.

According to House, that’s exactly what happened. “The last theory I heard was that I put the phone down on purpose. I actually did play it that way,” House told The Hollywood Reporter.

Hulu

House explained that the script didn’t explicitly state Wrigley was purposefully leaving his phone with Stephen, but that was his interpretation of the moment.

“I should say that I don’t know what [creator] Meaghan [Oppenheimer] or the creatives wanted, because we were moving really fast that day since it was such a chaotic shoot. But in my head, I put down the phone in a certain fashion,” House said. In the scene, Wrigley is very deliberate in dropping his phone on the table. “I wanted the option to be out there that maybe Wrigley was thinking, ‘How does this all go to hell?’ Because he’s seeing Bree marry someone she doesn’t want to marry. It’s an option I gave them.”