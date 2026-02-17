Spoiler alert: This post discusses the Tell Me Lies Season 3 finale.

It’s rare for Tell Me Lies fans to actually root for a couple, but it happened in Season 3. Wrigley and Bree’s clandestine love affair was the sweet, caring relationship that nobody saw coming — even if they both were technically cheating on their partners. Their romantic fate was hinted at in the explosive finale, but ultimately left ambiguous. However, Spencer House says that Wrigley and Bree do indeed end up together. “Absolutely,” House tells Elite Daily. “I imagine that he’s with Bree.”

In the finale, Stephen reveals that Wrigley and Bree had been secretly hooking up for months before her wedding to Evan. An enraged Evan screams at Wrigley, but Wrigley ignores his former friend. Instead, he locks eyes with Bree from across the reception, and the two share a smile.

“In that moment, we were like, ‘This look needs to be perfect, and it needs to paint the picture that these two are going to end up together,’” House says. “Meaghan [Oppenheimer] intended this to be the end of the story. So you have this whole arc ending in one shared look. It meant so much to us. We all wanted it to punctuate.”

Hulu

For the 33-year-old actor from Dallas, Texas, it was a rare treat to knowingly give his character a proper send-off. Two of his best-known projects before Tell Me Lies (2019’s The Society and 2020’s Teenage Bounty Hunters) were controversially canceled after one season. It was especially meaningful given the years he’d kept Wrigley’s hidden yearning all to himself.

House had known about Wrigley and Bree’s special connection from the very beginning of Tell Me Lies — long before audiences (or even his co-stars) suspected anything. Oppenheimer let him in on the twist after he was cast, but didn’t tell anyone else. Even the actor who plays Bree, Cat Missal, was in the dark at first. “I remember thinking, ‘Well, I'll tell Cat at some point,’” House says. “But the funny thing is that you don't really want to tell people. It would ruin what makes it so fun later on for everyone.”

So, he carried Wrigley’s secret for years, which made one scene in the finale especially cathartic. As Stephen exposed everybody’s lies, Wrigley was the only person to crack a smile. At long last, he could stop hiding his feelings for Bree.

He can't help but realize that this is the best thing that could have happened to him.

“It’s a horrible thing to happen to Evan, but by this point, Wrigley is over this friend group. I don't think he particularly likes Evan at all,” House says. “More than anything, he wants to be with Bree. I think selfishly in that moment, he can't help but realize that this is the best thing that could have happened to him.”

He imagines that Wrigley has only seen his old college buds in passing in the six years since he graduated, and they’ve ultimately stopped being friends by the time of Bree and Evan’s wedding. “I mean, hell, we're not even in Evan's wedding party,” House points out.

Hulu

So, what has Wrigley been doing all these years? “I always had an ongoing joke that Wrigley would make a really good used car salesman,” House says. With Tell Me Lies now officially in his rear-view, House shares the next show he’s hoping to star in, as well as what he believes is “the greatest movie ever made.”

Elite Daily: What's a TV show you're obsessed with?

Spencer House: The first season of Severance, I could not look away. That was excellent.

ED: What artist was at the top of your Spotify Wrapped last year?

SH: I got sucked into Morgan Wallen’s newest album. I'm from Texas, and I love country music. When we were shooting Tell Me Lies over the summer, I'd take the top off my Bronco and just drive around listening to his album.

ED: Do you use any music to get into character as Wrigley?

SH: Yeah, I listened to a lot of Thomas Newman. He's one of my favorite composers to score movies. And it was interesting because I met the composer [Jay Wadley] for this show, and he said that Thomas Newman was an inspiration for some of the themes. That made me extremely happy.

ED: Is there a 2000s trend you’ve loved revisiting for Tell Me Lies?

SH: There was something about the men's jeans in this show that made me feel like I was back in sixth grade. I’d see a pair of jeans and go, “Oh, that's right. People don't wear these anymore. Whoa.”

ED: What’s your go-to karaoke song?

SH: Creed or Nickelback. They’re the most fun to yell out.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

ED: Who’s an actor you dream of working with someday?

SH: Jared Harris. I've actually been in a movie with him [2025’s A House of Dynamite], but I didn't get to work with him. Everything I've ever seen him in, I'm like, "Man, what an absolutely unique, talented, and charming actor." And he's a lot like his dad [Richard Harris], so I'm sure there's a little bit of Dumbledore that comes through in him that makes the little kid in me be like, "Oh!"

ED: What’s the movie you’ve rewatched the most in your life?

SH: It's a Wonderful Life. I think that's the greatest movie ever made. How do you have a movie that is around for decades, and yet every time someone watches it once a year, they cry? I'm just blown away by that movie.

ED: What are you manifesting for the rest of 2026?

SH: There's a pilot that I was lucky enough to be a part of called Very Young Frankenstein. It's with Zach Galifianakis, Taika Waititi, so many talented people. I would love for that to become a real job.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.