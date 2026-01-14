When it comes to the relationships on Tell Me Lies, it would seem that art tends to imitate life. Most fans of the series are aware that Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, who star as the chronically on-again-off-again couple Lucy and Stephen, are dating in real life. Branden Cook and Katherine Hughes, who play love interests Evan and Molly, are also an item outside of the show. And now, it would appear there’s a third fictional relationship that’s become a reality.

The Tell Me Lies makeup designer Jenny Lin let it slip in a recent interview that Spencer House and Sonia Mena, who star as the embattled couple Wrigley and Pippa, are dating. “He and Sonia, who plays Pippa, are together in real life, and they’re just so nice,” Lin said when speaking about House.

Neither House nor Mena have had public relationships since gaining attention from Tell Me Lies. On the show, their characters have been dating since the first season, although their relationship is very fraught. At the beginning of Season 3, Pippa is hiding her romantic feelings for Diana (whom viewers know she will eventually end up with), and Wrigley seems to be developing a crush on Pippa’s best friend Bree. So, while their characters may be drifting apart, at least it sounds like the actors themselves have formed a very strong bond.

If House and Mena really are together as the makeup artist claimed, then they seem to be following the playbook of their co-stars, Van Patten and White. Though the two leads have been publicly together since they first started filming Tell Me Lies, they tend to keep their relationship very low-key. Van Patten recently explained why she and her boyfriend don’t tend to post about one another a lot.

“Our approach to [our relationship] is we’re not going to flaunt anything and we’re not going to hide anything,” Van Patten said. “We’re going to live our lives the way we would if we weren’t on a show together because the second you start making those adjustments and accepting it, that’s when I’d start to feel really strange about life.”