In Season 1 of Tell Me Lies, the anonymous letter Lucy wrote to the Baird College dean informing the school to look into Wrigley’s brother Drew caused a whirlwind of drama. But at the end of Season 2, that all-important mystery was surprisingly resolved with an anticlimactic fizzle. Actors Spencer House (Wrigley) and Jackson White (Stephen) tell Elite Daily there’s a reason that confession didn’t cause the blowup fans might have expected.

Spoiler alert: This post discusses plot details from the Tell Me Lies Season 2 finale. After Drew died from taking Wrigley’s painkillers, a distraught Lucy wanted to confess she wrote the letter, but before she could get it out, Stephen stepped in and told his best friend that he had written the note. You’d think Wrigley would feel incredibly betrayed and angry at his close friend for causing his brother so much grief, but instead, Wrigley embraces Stephen and forgives him on the spot.

“I think he’s just kind of like, ‘I’ve lost a brother; I don’t want to lose a friend too,’” House says of Wrigley’s mindset in that moment. “I mean, it’s Wrigley’s fault; it’s not the letter's fault. He literally gives him the pill. So I don’t even think Wrigley takes it seriously. He’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, we all blame ourselves, but I know it’s my fault and I love you.’”

Hulu

As for Stephen’s motivations, White sees his character taking the fall for Lucy as a rare selfless act... although he does gain something out of it.

“He’s really thinking, ‘OK, I think I have this person back. I realize this is what I need and what’s good for me, and I don’t want to lose it,’” White says. “So he does that somewhat selflessly. I don’t think it’s ever fully selfless with him, but I think the way it was intended was a selfless moment of ‘All right, we’re back together. This is me demonstrating that I don’t care how I’m viewed. I just care about this.’ And whether that was performative or not, he’s trying to show that.”