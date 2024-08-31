The Tell Me Lies Season 1 Recap You Need Before Season 2

A new semester is starting at Baird College, and you wouldn’t be alone in thinking the last school year was a blur. The first season of Tell Me Lies premiered all the way back in 2022, and a lot went down in its dramatic finale. So much that most fans probably forgot some important details. Don’t worry — you’ve come to the right place. Before you press play on Season 2, here are the key things to remember about last season.

First, a refresher on the main characters. Lucy immediately befriended her dorm neighbors Pippa and Bree when enrolling as a freshman into Baird College. Pippa already had a situationship going with junior football star Wrigley, who introduced his friends Stephen and Evan into the group. Soon enough, Lucy began dating Stephen and Bree got together with Evan... but one major tragedy created chaotic ripple effects in all of their relationships.

What Really Happened To Macy — & Who Knows The Truth

The secret at the core of Season 1 was the death of Lucy’s roommate Macy. She was found dead in a car crash just a few days into the school year. Everyone presumed she was driving drunk, but there a couple more layers to this event that only a few people know about.

The first is that Wrigley’s younger brother Drew was who actually ran Macy off the road, and he fled the scene of the crime in fear of being caught. Drew confided this information in Wrigley and Stephen, both of whom eventually let it slip to Pippa and Lucy.

The second secret is even more contained. Stephen revealed to Lucy that he was driving Macy home that night, and once the crash happened, he moved Macy’s body into the driver’s seat and fled the scene to make it look like she was driving. Going into Season 2, only Stephen and Lucy know this secret.

Lucy’s Note Is Another Huge Secret

In her frustration with Stephen’s lies, Lucy wrote an anonymous tip to the college dean urging the school to ask Drew about Macy’s death. After Drew was interrogated, he freaked out on his brother, accusing Pippa of writing the note, since he thought she was the only other person who knew.

Lucy later admitted to Stephen she wrote the letter, but the two have not told anyone else. In the fallout of this mess, Wrigley injured his knee falling from a deck during Drew’s tantrum (which will likely affect his football prospects), and he also broke up with Pippa after becoming convinced she exposed his brother’s misdeed.

Stephen Is Back With Diana After Breaking Up With Lucy

In the Season 1 finale, Stephen suddenly dumped Lucy at a Hawaiian party, walking out arm-in-arm with his ex Diana. This seemed to be a tactical move for Stephen, since Diana had just promised him her powerful father could hook him up with an impressive internship.

...& Lucy Slept With Evan In Her Misery

One very messy hookup will have to be dealt with in Season 2. After Stephen dumped Lucy, she got wasted and slept with Evan. Evan and Bree are still together after Season 1, and she doesn’t yet know her boyfriend hooked up with her bestie.

In 2015, Stephen Is Engaged To Lucy’s Best Friend Lydia

The biggest twist in the Season 1 finale was the revelation that eight years in the future, Stephen would become engaged to Lucy’s hometown friend Lydia.

It hasn’t been explained how Stephen and Lydia met one another, let alone why they would date if she knows everything Lucy would have told her about him.

A Few More Details To Remember

You’ve got the major stuff down now, but before you dive into Season 2, here are a few other things to remember:

Pippa confessed her attraction to women to Lucy’s roommate Charlie, but after some experimenting, Charlie decided she didn’t want to be with someone who wasn’t out. Pippa has yet to reveal her sexuality to anyone else.

Stephen’s mother cut him off from his Baird tuition after a fight, forcing him to find his own way to pay for his education.

Bree opened up to everyone about growing up in foster care and never really having a family of her own.

In the 2015 flash-forward, the whole group is reuniting for Bree and Evan’s wedding.

OK, now you’re all set to start Tell Me Lies Season 2. The new season premieres on Hulu on Sept. 4, with new episodes dropping each Wednesday.