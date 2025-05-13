Morgan Wallen is finally talking about his experience as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live. In March, Wallen joined host Mikey Madison on the show, but left the stage early — breaking the tradition of staying for the credits and celebrating with the cast. Later that night, he posted a seemingly shady Instagram Story from a private jet, writing “Get me to God’s country.” During an episode of Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley, posted May 11, Wallen addressed his viral post and explained how he really feels about SNL.

On the podcast, Pressley and Wallen discussed the country singer’s handyman skills. “Could you fix a TV, if it was on SNL?" Pressley asked Wallen. He responded, “I could change it for sure.”

Then, they got into the rumored drama more directly. “Seriously, SNL, did they make you mad?” Wallen’s response was surprising. “No, no, I was just ready to go home,” he said. “I'd been there all week.” (Wallen is based in Tennessee, but traveled to New York City for his SNL gig.)

Pressley also referenced the IG Story. “You had to get your plane. ‘Get me to God’s country,’” he said. “Yeah,” Wallen confirmed, smiling. In April, Wallen started selling hats T-shirts with the phrase as merch on his website.

Wallen might not have anything against SNL, but that does not mean the feeling is mutual. Longtime cast member Kenan Thompson addressed Wallen’s “abrupt” exit during a March interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"I don't know what goes through people's minds when they decide to do stuff like that. I don't know if he understood the assignment or not, or if he was really feeling a certain kind of way,” Thompson told the outlet. “You see somebody before you get a chance to say hi or say good job or anything like that, they just dipping. I thought maybe he had to go to the potty or something.”

“It's definitely a spike in the norm,” Thompson added,. “We're so used to everybody just turning around and high-fiving us, everybody's saying, 'Good job, good job, good job.' So when there's a departure from that, it's like, hmm, I wonder what that's about?”

The comedian also took issue with Wallen’s social media post. “The 'God's country' of it all is strange because it's like, what are you trying to say? You trying to say that we are not in God's country? We're not all in God's country? We're not all under God's umbrella? That's not necessarily my favorite,” he said.