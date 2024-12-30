Kristin Cavallari Says Morgan Wallen Was A “Great F*ck Buddy

Kristin Cavallari is shedding some light on her fling with Morgan Wallen in the summer of 2023. In November, Cavallari confirmed they dated after playing coy on the subject for over a year. During an interview on the Dumb Blonde podcast, which was teased on TikTok on Dec. 29, Cavallari gave more insight on what her romance with Wallen really looked like.

“Morgan’s a good guy. He has a big heart. He really does,” Cavallari told Bunnie XO, who hosts the podcast. According to Bunnie, Cavallari was not the first Dumb Blonde guest who has been connected to Wallen. “He’s been with every woman on the planet,” Cavallari said. “As he should… he absolutely should.”

According to Cavallari, things between them started off strong. “Morgan is very sweet. The first date that we went on, he was a true gentleman. He was like, ‘I’ll pick you up. I’ll pick the place.’ [He] just f*cking handled business.”

“He came and picked me up. He met my kids. My kids were so excited. It was so cute. He got us a private room. He had his bodyguard and whatnot,” Cavallari recalled. “[He] dropped me off. He kissed me in the rain, and it was the sweetest thing.”

But apparently, things didn’t stay so picture-perfect. “And then we hung out thereafter, and it was up and down, too. It was a lot,” she said.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

ICYMI, when Cavallari first confirmed their fling during a TikTok trend in November, she insinuated that Wallen “hurt her feelings.” But during her conversation with Bunnie, Cavallari clarified what she meant. “I’m so sorry, Morgan. He didn’t hurt my feelings,” she said. “I’ll be honest with you, Morgan was the first guy in my entire f*cking life that wasn’t just completely enamored with me. And I was like, ‘What in the f*ck is going on?’ It really threw me.”

Cavallari continued, “I love having the upper hand, and with him, I didn’t have the upper hand [for the] only time in my life, so it really f*cked with me.”

Still, Cavallari only had compliments for Wallen. “I love Morgan. I haven’t talked to him in probably a year. I have nothing but good things to say about him,” she said.

Plus, according to her, Wallen was a good “f*ck buddy.” She added, “Quite honestly, I was like, ‘I kinda just want a f*ck buddy in Nashville.’ He’s a great f*ck buddy. He was good in bed.”