Spoiler alert: This post discusses major plot details from Tell Me Lies Season 3, Episode 6.

There’s a lot going on in the Tell Me Lies universe, but the biggest shocker in Season 3 has been Wrigley and Bree’s secret romance. Their unexpected relationship took everyone by surprise — but maybe it shouldn’t have. Spencer House pointed out that one of the first scenes in the whole series was a big hint that Wrigley and Bree are more than just friends.

House revealed that he knew about Wrigley and Bree’s connection from the very start of filming Tell Me Lies — before any of his castmates (including Cat Missal) had a clue. “It was only me,” House said in a Hollywood Reporter interview. Because of that insider knowledge, he was also the only actor who realized Wrigley’s first line in the show carries a lot more weight than it seems.

“If you go back to Season 1, Episode 1, look at my first line,” House advised.

Sure enough, Wrigley’s introduction scene takes on a whole new meaning after watching Season 3. In the show’s premiere, Wrigley sneaks up on Bree at her wedding to Evan in 2015 and picks her up in a big hug.

“It’s the f*cking bride!” Wrigley exclaims, before turning to address Evan: “I am stealing your wife. I’m stealing your wife!”

Hulu

Obviously, viewers just took this to be some playful ribbing between college buddies at the time. But now that we know Wrigley’s been harboring secret feelings for Bree all these years, it comes off very differently.

House also spoke about why knowing this secret about Wrigley and Bree didn’t actually affect how he played the role in past seasons. “The funny thing about Wrigley and Bree is that they’re the two characters who really never talk to one another. They pretty much don’t speak until Season 3,” House said. “ I don’t think he sees anything in her until he starts being himself. I think it takes [his brother] Drew’s death to force him to grow up and remove this mask that he has on for everyone, and the moment that he does, he starts to find himself attracted to Bree because he knows what he wants.”