It’s finally time to graduate from Baird College. After lots of speculation that Tell Me Lies may be coming to an end with its third season, showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer confirmed that her twisty, toxic love story does indeed conclude with the finale.

Oppenheimer made the announcement on Instagram just hours before what is now the series’ final episode began streaming on Hulu. In a message to the show’s longtime fans, the showrunner wrote, “After three amazing seasons of Tell Me Lies, tonight’s episode will be the series finale. This was always the ending my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it. Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another organic way to continue the story, but ultimately we felt it had reached its natural conclusion.”

The revelation that Tell Me Lies won’t continue into Season 4 isn’t exactly the biggest shock. Oppenheimer has previously stated that the Season 3 finale was the ending she had envisioned from the start. “I certainly had always thought this was always more or less the ending I’d had in mind,” she told Us Weekly back in January.

“My main goal has always been to protect the quality of the show and give you the best experience I can give you,” Oppenheimer continued in the Feb. 16 Instagram announcement. “And so, while it is bittersweet to leave something that has been such a happy experience, I am very grateful that we are able to tell a complete story with an intentional ending - a privilege very few shows get. Thank you for loving our show. We are excited to bring you more stories in the near future.”

Her husband Tom Ellis (who stars in the series as Oliver) has also previously stated that “Meaghan has written [Season 3] to be the last season” in an Entertainment Tonight interview.

On top of those comments, Season 3 seems to be a natural ending for the series in terms of timeline. The bulk of the show is set during the college years of Stephen and Lucy’s friend group, but Season 3 is set during the final semester at Baird for half of the cast. If the show were to continue in this setting, everyone would presumably be split up across the country.

With Oppenheimer’s confirmation, Season 3’s finale will now serve as the ultimate farewell to Lucy and Stephen’s manipulative romance, and fans should expect all of their questions to finally be answered at Bree and Evan’s wedding in 2015. Obviously, the biggest question is whether Lucy and Stephen will end up as a couple, but maybe a more important one is: should they be together?