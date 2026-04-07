Coachella weekend marks the unofficial start of festival season, which is — arguably — the best part of spring. (Aside from spring break, of course.) For attendees, music festivals are a time to enjoy good music among friends and strangers alike. It’s also a great moment to tap into your creative side by delving into the vast and glittery world of festival makeup.

But nailing the festival beauty look is one thing — making your makeup last through 12 hours of sweat, heat, and who knows what else is another. Take it from me, a former Warped Tour loyalist who would look like a sunburned raccoon at the end of the day because I never reapplied sunscreen or invested in waterproof eyeliner.

“You will sweat,” says beauty writer Sara Delgado, 31, who has attended every Primavera Sound in Barcelona since 2022. If she could go back in time and give herself makeup advice for attending her first music festival, it would be to plan ahead. “Pack things that won’t melt off or smudge. My best festival makeup hack is never to underestimate hydration and keep your SPF around. Simple but foolproof.”

From investing in proper skin care to the best mascara to buy before you hit the grounds, Delgado and other festival regulars share their go-to makeup tips and tricks to keep your look locked in place all day long.

Don’t Forget Your Sunscreen

While you can typically keep your skin care routine the same ahead of a big music festival, one thing you won’t want to skip is your SPF. Every one of our avid festivalgoers said this was a must — and influencer Sam Paige, 30, who’s attended more than 25 music festivals since 2021, says applying it before your makeup is key.

Freelance writer and career services specialist Maddie Petschow, 34, has attended festivals like Beyond Wonderland, EDW, and Decadence Denver. She echoes Paige, noting the importance of wearing (and re-applying) sun protection throughout the day. She says it’s important to check the approved items that you can bring onto festival grounds before packing your makeup bag. “Most don’t allow you to bring in a full bottle of sunscreen; if you feel like you need to reapply, typically medical tents have sunscreen you can use.”

The Power Of A Good Primer

After you apply skin care, make sure to use a primer. In addition to giving your makeup a smoother appearance, primer acts as a barrier between your skin care and foundation, allowing it to last longer. This is a key component of any festival makeup base, especially during the hot summer months, as they prevent unwanted cracking or peeling throughout the day. Read: Primer lets you spend more time dancing and less time worrying if your face is melting off.

“I start with Genuist Beauty’s Smooth Reflection, which is a light-diffusing putty primer,” says Hollis Midkiff, 26, who often attends festivals where the band she manages, The Asymptomatics, is playing. “It provides such a strong grip. Then I go in with one of my all-time favorites, Dior Dream Skin, which is super smoothing and good for acne-prone skin.”

Ditch Your Liquid Foundation

Lifestyle journalist April Benshosan, 31, has been attending music festivals since 2013. After years of experimenting, she found that ditching her liquid foundation has been a game changer for her festival beauty routine. “Liquid foundation doesn’t have great staying power when you’re out in the sun all day and dancing. It ends up shifting around the skin in an unflattering way.” Instead, she suggests using a tinted moisturizer with SPF, which is lighter and less noticeable on your skin when you sweat, or a mineral powder foundation if you have oily skin. “BareMinerals was my go-to throughout so many festivals (EDC, Lollapalooza, Sonus, Tomorrowland), but its SPF is only 15, so you’ll need a sunscreen under.”

Delgado adds that while she doesn’t go all out with her makeup for festivals, having her basics locked is key. “My perfect base is SPF and the Tirtir Mask Fit Aura Cushion, which is super easy to reapply on the go and leaves me with a dewy finish. It’s an MVP when it comes to festivals.”

Invest In Unbudgeable Mascara

Music festivals are fun, but as Delgado says, you have to be prepared to sweat. While there’s nothing wrong with a little perspiration (it’s totally normal!), it can cause certain mascaras to smudge throughout the day. “My ultimate makeup hack for festivals would be the KissMe Heroine Make Mascara, specifically the micro one. It does not budge, it doesn’t move, no matter how much you sweat or if it rains. It’s truly the best mascara out there,” Delgado says.

Meanwhile, Benshosan recommends trying a tubing mascara for longer-lasting effects. “Tubing mascara stays on no matter how sweaty you’ll get,” she says. “Plus, it’s super easy to remove (splash your eyes with warm water and gently rub), which is especially nice after a long day.” Petschow adds that, while the right mascara is a necessity, you should consider leaving fake lashes at home. Muggy weather and sweat from a day spent dancing on the festival grounds can cause your eyelash glue to lose its tack, resulting in unwanted shedding and lifting.

Never Doubt A Good Setting Spray

“Festivals are fun, but they can turn into long days,” says Petschow. “Invest in good setting products so your glam doesn’t get ruined. For setting powder, I like One Size, and for setting spray, I like Charlotte Tilbury. I also always pack Tatcha blotting sheets and an E.l.f. Mini Halo Glow Powder Puff in my bag for touch-ups before heading to another stage.”

Midkiff adds that one of the best tips she’s picked up from watching beauty content online is to layer any liquid face products with a powder, followed by a setting spray to melt everything down. “After I’m done with face and eyes, I finish with the Dior Forever Cushion Powder and the Charlotte Tilbury Air Brush settings spray, and I swear my face does not move. I also always carry concealer in my purse for touch-ups.”

Embrace The Glitter Lifestyle

“Don’t be shy at a festival. It’s the time to express yourself fully. Add color, bring some personality,” says Paige, who describes her own style as over the top. “I love using the Eva NYC Glitter Spray on my hair and body.” Always a fan of a gemstone moment, she notes that a good eyelash glue is essential for making this look last all day long. This being said, she recommends avoiding chunky glitter on your eyelid, just in case it falls into your eyes. Instead, Paige recommends using this type of glitter in your hair, on your cheeks, or anywhere else on your body.

Like Paige, Petschow describes her festival style as “bright, fun, sparkly, and feminine.” She loves adding tons of sparkles to her beauty looks and recommends leaning into body shimmer powders and spray glitter. “Experiment with glitter eyeshadows, eyeliner, highlighters. There are also temporary face gems and glitter freckles you’ll see on a lot of people in the crowd. Don’t be afraid to shine.”

My personal pro tip is to consider the cleanup as well. When taking off glitter makeup, it’s best to use an oil-based cleanser. Make sure to avoid wiping your entire face with the same wipe or cotton pad to avoid spreading sparkles across your face.

Anti-Chafe Sticks Are Your BFF

In addition to a lip balm or oil, Delgado recommends bringing an anti-chafe stick. “If you plan to wear shorts or dresses, the First Aid Beauty Anti-Chafe Stick is a must. It also works if your shoes are rubbing in areas where they should not,” she says. As a fellow anti-chafe stick devotee, I think this beauty product is extremely underrated. It saves the inside of my thighs every single summer. 10/10, no notes.

Keep A Mini Fan On You

For Petschow, portable fans are a must at any music festival. “I always carry two fans with me. One rechargeable hand fan and my large folding fan so I can cool myself down and keep my glam intact.” Like the anti-chafe sticks above, I can’t recommend mini fans enough. They’re not only great for saving your festival makeup (and preventing overheating), but they’re an excellent way to preserve your beauty looks all summer long. In addition to fans, Delgado recommends bringing cooling face masks and eye patches to use after the festival to depuff and wind down after a long day in the heat.