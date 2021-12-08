Tayshia Absolutely Glowed In Her First IG Since Her Breakup With Zac

Talk about a breakup that crushed me. On Nov. 22, Tayshia Adams’ rep confirmed to multiple outlets that after a year-long engagement, the former Bachelorette and her fiancé, Zac Clark, had called it quits. Now, Adams shared her first official Instagram photo since the news broke, and she was all smiles. On Dec. 7, Adams shared a stunning red carpet-ready image from L.A. on the same night she attended the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. While the caption was powerful and subtle, it didn’t provide that much insight into what really happened between her and Clark.

First, a quick refresher: Adams and Clark fell in love on Adams’ season of The Bachelorette, and fans couldn’t stop happy-crying when Clark proposed during the Dec. 22 finale. Their on-screen connection was evident from their first one-on-one date, when the pair dressed up as bride and groom, foreshadowing the perfect marriage to come. Or not? Only a year after Clark proposed with a gorgeous Neil Lane diamond ring, and Adams moved from California to New York to live with him, their relationship came to an end.

Fans started worrying that the couple’s relationship was going downhill when Adams was spotted at the House of Gucci premiere in London on Nov. 18 without her engagement ring. Then, on Nov. 20, a source told Life & Style that the two were reportedly “taking a break.”

On the Dec. 6 “Men Tell All” episode of Michelle Young’s Bachelorette season, Adams held back tears while opening up about her relationship. “All I have to say is I’m heartbroken,” she said. “We tried really hard, and I still love him very much. I’m not sure what the future holds.”

Just one day later, on Dec. 7, Adams took to IG to share her first official grid photo since the world learned about her devastating breakup. Dressed in a glam black red carpet gown with subtle white detailing, she posed on a balcony overlooking Los Angeles. “Having a moment,” she simply captioned the post.

Of course, Adams posted the image the same night as the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, where she hit the red carpet in a head-turning, strapless magenta gown.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While celebrities like Adams don’t owe fans an explanation following such a tumultuous time, it’s nice to see her smiling, thriving, and ready to take on the future.