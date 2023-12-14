There are a lot of reasons to watch the new Apple TV+ show The Buccaneers. For fans of Bridgerton or The Great, it offers a familiar grandeur of 19th-century romance modernized with relatable updates. Or maybe you’ll be drawn in by the all-star ensemble cast of buzzy young actors, like Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, and Josie Totah. But the one group who really needs to tune in is the Swifties. The series features multiple Swift songs throughout its swoon-y first season, and the romantic scenes that they score will give you a whole new appreciation for Swift’s music.

The Buccaneers centers on a group of five young American women, all close-knit friends, who are sent to London by their families, hoping that they will marry British aristocrats. As you might expect, the trip results in passionate flings, relationship drama, love triangles, and surreptitious hookups.

While the show is set in the 1870s, many elements have been modernized — most notably, the music. As all the stories of love and heartbreak unfold, beautiful tracks by Lana Del Rey, Gracie Abrams, Lucy Dacus, and more of today’s best musicians But the musical moments that stand out the most are Swift’s songs, featured in both the very first and very last episodes of the season.

“Nothing New” (featuring Phoebe Bridgers)

The series premiere focuses on a debutante ball, where Jinny and Lizzy must present themselves to potential suitors by walking down the stairs and holding up paddles with numbers on them. As Nan, Jinny’s rebellious younger sister, realizes just how dehumanizing the event is for women, Swift’s collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers plays in the background.

“Long Live”

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The season’s climactic finale moment is made all the more epic when Swift’s voice comes in belting the chorus of “Long Live.” The scene can’t really be talked about much without getting into show spoilers, but you can watch it online if you don’t mind.

So far, there’s no word on whether The Buccaneers will get a second season or not.