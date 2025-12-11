Taylor Swift Finally Names Her 2 Favorite Taylor Swift Songs

Taylor Swift recently spent a lot of time with her whole catalogue of music on the Eras Tour, and now that the nostalgic performances are over, it’s the perfect time to gauge exactly which of her songs are her favorites. Of course, Swift had a bit of trouble choosing her top five Taylor Swift songs when she was asked to do so on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, but she did call out two specifically that would rank among her all-time faves. One is a song pretty much every Swiftie would expect her to say, but the other is bit of a surprise.

During their Dec. 10 interview, Colbert challenged Swift to list her five favorite of her own songs, which the singer struggled with at first. “I’m going to need a little time to get back to you on all five,” Swift said. “I think I require a little bit of time to appreciate my work, and it’s constantly changing. It’s a little too soon.”

However, the top slot seems to be on lock. “But I will say, I think number one is ‘All Too Well,’ the 10-minute version,” Swift said, referring to the extended version of her Red single that she released in 2021.

Swift went on to suggest some tracks from her latest release would likely make the list, but couldn’t pick specifics just yet. “I’m really obsessed with The Life of a Showgirl right now, the whole album, so I can’t really do any of the others,” she said.

She did pick out one more song from her past that she’d rank among her favorites, which is a lot more surprising than “All Too Well.” “Except, I will say, somewhere in this list I think is going to be a song called ‘mirrorball,’ from the folklore album,” Swift said. “It came on the other day, a friend sent it to me and she was just talking about it, and I put it on and was just like, ‘Mmm.’”

Although “mirrorball” is a fan-favorite song from one of Swift’s most beloved albums, 2020’s folklore, it’s a pretty unexpected pick for Swift. The track was not released as a single, and it wasn’t even on her standard Eras Tour setlist. She played “mirrorball” four times in her surprise songs set, but that was it. Though, notably, it was the very first surprise song ever featured on the tour, so that should have been a hint about how much Swift loves “mirrorball.”