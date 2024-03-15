The Eras Tour just got its biggest update ever with an extended version of Taylor Swift’s career-spanning concert now streaming on Disney+. The new cut of the movie features several new song additions that were not in the 2023 theatrical release, including four new surprise songs. Well, Swift may refer to her song-shifting acoustic set as “surprise songs,” but when it came to this Disney+ drop, true fans already knew exactly which four tracks were going to be added.

Swift made sure to give her fans who’ve already seen The Eras Tour film a reason to tune into its streaming debut on Disney+ on March 14. Prior to its release, she confirmed that the new version would include footage of her performing “Cardigan,” which had been cut from the previous movie, along with an additional four surprise songs from her ever-changing acoustic sets. The theatrical version of The Eras Tour showed Swift performing “Our Song” and “You’re on Your Own, Kid” in the surprise songs slot, and because of that, Swifties were immediately able to predict what these four new songs would be. And they were exactly right.

When The Eras Tour debuted on Disney+, these four added songs were revealed to be “I Can See You,” “You Are in Love,” “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” and “Maroon.” The reason these choices were not a shock to fans is because they were performed in Los Angeles during Swift’s Aug. 3-5 concerts, when professional cameras were spotted filming at the shows.

Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since eagle-eyed fans already knew that all of the footage shown in the earlier Eras Tour movie was from Swift’s three concerts in Los Angeles, it was a given that her four added surprise songs would be the four acoustic performances she did not include in the initial film.

And of course, it’s not really the first time superfans have seen Swift perform these songs. Videos of Swift’s surprise acoustic sets tend to go viral each night of her Eras Tour, so true Swifties are already very well acquainted with the frenzy that erupted when she first sang “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” or with the emotions the took over the fandom during her “Maroon” live performance.

