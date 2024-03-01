Here's When You Can Stream Taylor's New Eras Tour Film With 5 New Songs

The Eras Tour experience is finally coming into your home. OK, sure — you could have technically rented Taylor Swift’s career-spanning concert on digital for $19.89 since December, but now everyone with Disney+ is about to get an even more full experience that’s free to stream for subscribers. And the supersized Eras Tour movie isn’t the only exciting project coming to Disney+ in March 2024. Here’s all the tea.

Back in early February, Swift revealed to fans that her Eras Tour movie would be available to stream on Disney+ beginning March 15. And there’s a reason even Swifties who’ve already seen the film should stream this new version. Swift confirmed the expanded movie — dubbed The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will include her performance of “Cardigan,” which was noticeably cut from the theatrical and rentable releases.

Swift also teased that the new movie will include four additional surprise songs. Though she didn’t confirm what those songs will be, hardcore Swifties already have a pretty good idea. Since all the movie’s footage comes from Swift’s Los Angeles from Aug. 3-5, fans are sure the four new surprise songs will be the ones she played on those dates that weren’t included in the original movie (“Our Song” and “You’re on Your Own, Kid”). Those four added songs will likely be: “I Can See You,” “Maroon,” “You Are in Love,” and “Death by a Thousand Cuts.”

Here’s everything else coming to Disney+ in March 2024.

March 1

Morbius

March 5

Queens (all episodes)

March 6

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 (Episode 5)

Kiff (6 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska Season 7 (10 episodes)

March 8

Cinderella (2015)

Disney

March 9

NHL Big City Greens Classic

March 13

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episodes 6 and 7)

Morphle (14 episodes)

March 15

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)

March 19

Photographer (all episodes)

March 20

X-Men ‘97 (series premiere)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 (Episode 8)

Life Below Zero Season 22 (9 episodes)

Morphle and the Magic Pets (18 episodes)

Marvel

March 27

X-Men ‘97 (Episode 2)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 (Episode 9)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 7 (7 episodes)

Random Rings Season 3 (6 episodes)

March 29

Madu

Renegade Nell (all episodes)

Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here.