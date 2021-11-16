Swifties Now Think Anne Hathaway Is The Actress Taylor Mentions In "All Too Well"

Thanks to the new lyrics in Taylor Swift’s 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” fans are now convinced more than ever the song is about her rumored ex-boyfriend, Jake Gyllenhaal. She seemingly hints toward their relationship, which supposedly lasted from October to December 2010, several times throughout the track, like when she mentions she dated her ex, who was much older than her, during fall. Another easter egg fans think they found about him is in the track’s third verse. Swift says an actress once comforted her in a bathroom after her rumored breakup with Gyllenhaal. Swifties initially believed she was referencing Jennifer Aniston, but now they’re sure it’s Anne Hatheway.

During the third verse of “All Too Well,” Swift reveals an ex once broke up with her because of their age gap. “You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine,” she sings. When Swift and Gyllenhall were romantically linked in 2010, the singer was 20 years old, while the actor was 29. Gyllenhaal reportedly broke up with Swift because of their age difference, so it definitely seemed like she was referencing him in her song.

In that same verse, Swift says after her ex broke up with her, she cried in a bathroom at a party and “some actress” asked her what happened. “You, that's what happened,” she sings. Swift and Gyllenhaal reportedly called it quits just before New Year’s, and on Jan. 5, it was rumored that Aniston approached Swift at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards to tell her to “hang in there” amid speculation about her love life. Because of this, fans thought Swift was talking about Aniston in “All Too Well,” but on Nov. 13, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, who’s a friend of Aniston’s shut down those rumors. "NOT TRUE PEOPLE!!! YOU HAAVE THE WRONG ACTRESS 😘," Meyer wrote on Instagram.

After searching for more clues, Swifties now think Hathaway was the actress Swift was referencing all along. In a 2015 interview with Glamour UK, Hathaway, who starred alongside Gyllenhaal in the 2010 movie Love & Other Drugs, said she once hung out with Swift around the same time she linked to Gyllenhaal. "She just seems to be following her heart," Hathaway said at the time. "I met her — I hope it's okay to say this — when she and Jake were together. She was 20 at the time and we hung out one night. I was like, 'You are a magnificent creature.' She was on fire and I've watched her become this force of nature."

Until Aniston or Hathaway respond to the rumors, it seems fans will just have to continue guessing which actress was referenced in “All Too Well.”