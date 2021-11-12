Fans Have A Theory About The Actress Taylor Mentions In "All Too Well"

After Taylor Swift dropped her second re-recorded album, Red (Taylor’s Version), on Friday, Nov. 12, fans began digging to see how many easter eggs they could find in her music. As it turns out, there are a lot, especially in her 10-minute version of “All Too Well.” The original track, which dropped in October 2012, is highly speculated to be about the star’s rumored ex-boyfriend, Jake Gyllenhaal. The two supposedly dated from October to December 2010, and Swift seems to hint toward their short-lived fall romance several times throughout her song. At one point, she also admits a mysterious actress once comforted her after their rumored breakup. Fans are convinced Swift references Jennifer Aniston in “All Too Well,” and the theory is actually so convincing.

Throughout the song, Swift tells a story of a boyfriend she once had that was an older guy. She says they only dated for three months during fall, and they would often go on drives “upstate.” Rumors first surfaced Swift and Gyllenhaal were a couple in 2010. They had, roughly, a 10-year age difference and would often be seen hanging out together in New York City. They reportedly broke up just before New Year’s, and the following year, Swift began writing Red. With all this in mind, you can’t blame fans for thinking “All Too Well” was inspired by the actor.

Fans only became more convinced the song was about Gyllenhaal with the release of the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” on Nov. 12. During the third verse of the song, Swift sings, “You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine,” which could reference the rumors Gyllenhaal broke up with Swift due to their age difference.

In the same verse, Swift sings, “The idea you had of me, who was she?/ A never-needy, ever-lovely jewel whose shine reflects on you/ Not weeping in a party bathroom/ Some actress asking me what happened, you/ That's what happened, you.”

Fans began wondering who was the actress that could have possibly comforted Swift. They eventually realized it could be Aniston, who supposedly gave Swift love advice at the 2011 People’s Choice Awards, which were held on Jan. 5 that years. At the time, the Daily News reported Aniston told Swift to “hang in there” amid relentless press about her love life. She also apparently told her, “Everything will be okay."

Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

The PCAs happened just a day after reports came out on Jan. 4 Swift and Gyllenhaal broke up before New Year’s, making it totally plausible Aniston was the actress the singer was talking about on “All Too Well.” Either way, fans certainly think it’s the case.

So, what’s the truth? It seems only Swift will ever know.