Swifties Unearthed A Mind-Blowing Connection Between All Too Well & Spider-Man

Taylor Swift is known for hiding Easter eggs in all of her projects, so when she dropped All Too Well: A Short Film on Friday, Nov. 12, fans made sure to pay close attention to see if she included any references toward her ex-boyfriend, Jake Gyllenhaal, who is supposedly the inspiration behind “All Too Well.” Let me tell you, there were so many nods that appeared to be about him. For example, at one point during the film, it seemed like Swift hinted at the actor’s history with the Spider-Man franchise and his relationship with Kirsten Dunst.

Gyllenhaal portrays a villain named Mysterio in the 2019 movie Spider-Man: Far From Home, but what fans may not remember is his connection to the franchise goes back nearly two decades. In 2002, he began dating Kirsten Dunst, who played Mary Jane Watson in the original Spider-Man trilogy directed by Sam Raimi. The following year, there was a rumor Tobey Maguire would be getting replaced by Gyllenhaal for the role of Peter Parker, although it didn’t turn out to be true. Gyllenhaal and Dunst eventually broke up in 2004, and he and Swift reportedly dated from October to December 2010.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12: Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" New York Premiere on November 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Flash forward to 2021 and fans are convinced Swift referenced Gyllenhaal’s Spider-Man connection in All Too Well: A Short Film. First of all, Swift appears in the film wearing red hair, which was Dunst’s signature hair color as MJ. Second, the film’s two leading stars, Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink, did the iconic Spider-Man kiss. In the original 2002 movie, MJ kisses Peter as he’s hanging upside down using his web, and in All Too Well: A Short Film, O’Brien and Sink also kiss upside down.

YOUTUBE

The scene initially went over a lot of fans’ heads, but it gained attention when one Swiftie made a video about it on TikTok, which has gained over 4 million views on the platform since the film’s release on Nov. 12. She explained that the shot appeared to be a deliberate Spider-Man reference, especially since Swift wrote and directed the short film herself.

Here’s how fans reacted when they finally made the Spider-Man connection:

Nothing gets past Swifties!