Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the final Marvel film until 2020, closing out a decade that saw the Marvel Cinematic Universe become one of the most dominant players in the entertainment industry. Though technically a Sony production in conjunction with the MCU, the Spider-Man sequel is both a coda to MCU's Phase III, as well as a launching pad to whatever comes next. It seems to include multi-verses, as Jake Gyllenhaal's Spider-Man: Far From Home Instagram video reveals a scene where both his character, Mysterio, and Tom Holland's Peter Parker face the future.

As most fans know from the second trailer, part of the marketing delay for Spider-Man: Far From Home was due to the plot being closely tied to the events of Avengers: Endgame. In particular, Peter Parker is trying to deal with the grief of having lost his mentor, Tony Stark, while still keeping his identity under wraps.

Moreover, the subtitle "Far From Home" turns out to have double meanings. Most assumed it referenced that Parker is on a school trip to Europe when he's forced to save the world. But it apparently is also a direct reference to Mysterio's origins, as he has traveled through a rip in the Space-Time continuum (also due to the events of Endgame) from his own version of Earth to this one. He too is far from home.

Of course, this scene may turn out to be very misleading, as sweet as it is to see Parker finally find a friend in his time of need. While fans may say "awww" over Spider-Man finally having someone to talk to about "this superhero stuff," it is essential that no one forget in the comics Mysterio is not Spider-Man's ally, but one of the villains Spidey has to take down.

That's not to say the movie will follow that plan. At this point, the MCU has made plenty of page-to-screen changes all over the Marvelverse, from Thanos' motivations for creating the Infinity Gauntlet on the big screen to turning Jessica Jones into a Defender on Netflix.

So far, Gyllenhaal has made it sound like he's on the side of good.

I follow one of the Elemental creatures through a rift in space continuum and find myself on another Earth trying to fight this creature... Their variation in things and this Earth, and I join up and I meet Spider-Man, and we have to fight these creatures as they appear and re-appear.

Flicks And The City Clips on YouTube

However, as noted above, though most fans view the Tom Holland Spider-Man films as Disney productions (and the MCU had a heavy hand in casting and story direction), this is still a Sony movie. As fans have seen in other Sony productions from Venom to Men in Black: International, Sony doesn't usually stray far from the source material.

But the mystery of whether or not Spider-Man and Mysterio will wind up being partners in crime, or if there will be a late-breaking twist that puts the story more in line with the comics, remains to be seen.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters on July 2, 2019.