Is Taylor Headlining The Super Bowl? Here’s The Latest

Considering how much of a global icon Taylor Swift is, it’s hard to believe she’s never headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is especially surprising given her extensive discography that spans nearly two decades. However, fans recently became convinced that her time to take over NFL’s biggest night was coming soon after the football league made a recent, cryptic announcement. After all, if there is one thing Swift is known for (and there are many things), it’s her secret messages and easter eggs.

Since the fan theories fan, both People and TMZ have reported Swift is not scheduled to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl, which is set for Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. However, Variety reported three “close” sources said she’s performing, while noting other sources said she’s not.

So, as Oprah would say, what is the truth? Let’s dive into it.

First, you should know Swifties think the reason Swift hasn’t performed at the Super Bowl yet is because of her relationship with Coca-Cola. The “All Too Well” singer has repeatedly collaborated with the soda brand over the years, including in 2014 and 2016. This is noteworthy because the Super Bowl Halftime Show is sponsored by Pepsi, which raised the possibility Swift may have not been able to work with Coca-Cola’s rival company all this time. This theory, however, has never been corroborated by Swift or either soda brand.

Here’s where things got interesting: On May 24, Pepsi announced it would be stepping down as the Super Bowl Halftime Show’s sponsor. “After 10 years of iconic Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performances, we have decided it’s time to pass the mic,” the company said in a statement. “Thank you to the amazing artists and fans who helped us create some incredible moments along the way. Now on to the next stage…”

Pepsi’s announcement had Swifties thinking the singer could finally perform on the iconic stage, and this theory became even more convincing when Apple Music revealed at midnight on Sept. 23 that they’re taking over as the Halftime Show’s sponsor.

“See you in February. #SBLVII,” Apple Music tweeted.

If you’ve been anywhere on social media these past few weeks, you’d know Swift announced in August at the VMAs that her next album is called Midnights. Later that night, at midnight to be exact, she announced the record is set to drop on Oct. 21.

While the midnight timing of Apple Music’s post could have just been a coincidence, it was easy to see why some fans wondered if the timing of the company’s tweet could have been an easter egg that Swift is the next Halftime Show performer.

Hours after these rumors started gaining popularity, reports came out claiming there’s no truth to the theories. People reported on Sept. 23 that they “learned” Swift “is not scheduled to perform at the game.” The same day, TMZ reported that “sources with direct knowledge” said Swift will not be performing at the next Super Bowl.

That same day, though, Variety issued a slightly conflicting report. “Three sources close to the situation tell Variety that it’s happening, although other close sources say that it’s not,” the publication said.

At this point, it’s best to wait for an answer from Swift directly. She and Apple Music have not publicly mentioned anything related to the Midnights singer hosting the show, meaning more information is certainly to come.