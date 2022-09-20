TikTok Teased A Taylor Swift Midnights Update At, Well, Midnight

Sorry, but Taylor Swift decided you’re not free tonight. Her tenth studio album Midnights is scheduled for release at midnight on Oct. 21, and, with the album just a month away, it appears Swift is ready to make a major announcement.

On Sept. 20, TikTok’s official Twitter account alerted Swifties to get ready for something big. “Meet us at @taylorswift13's TikTok account at midnight ET 🕰”, the post read. The use of the words “meet” and “at midnight” may sound familiar. When Swift announced the Midnights album on Aug. 29, she ended her Instagram caption with the sentence, “Meet me at midnight.”

As of now, it’s unclear what Swift will be announcing on TikTok the morning of Sept. 21. Whatever the message is, it’s highly anticipated because, well, anything Swift does is notable.

Still, Midnights is shrouded in a bit of mystery. “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” Swift in a statement. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.”

On Sept. 1, Swift issued her first update following the album announcement. She’s releasing three additional limited-edition Midnights vinyls with differently colored records. When combining all four editions together, including the standard vinyl, the sleeves form the image of a clock. In a Sept. 1 TikTok video, Swift showed that you can turn the vinyl sleeves into an actual wall clock with additional materials from her merch store. The four different versions of Midnights will also be available as CDs.

Honestly, Swift’s affinity for dropping much-awaited announcements at midnight may just put Times Square’s New Year’s Eve ball out of business.