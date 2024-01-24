Sydney Sweeney’s about to take on her darkest role yet. Yes, even more unhinged than Euphoria and more twisted than Madame Web. In the upcoming horror movie Immaculate, Sweeney will take up a bad habit to play a nun who finds herself in a not-so-pleasant situation. While the move to horror is a change from most of Sweeney’s recent work, she will have someone to remind her of her infamous tropical getaway — another White Lotus star is also in the new movie.

Immaculate may be a more devilish turn for Sweeney after starring in the sunny rom-com Anyone But You, but it’s actually a full-circle moment for the actor. Before she was a big name, Sweeney got her start in gorier movies like 2010’s The Ward and 2013’s Spiders 3D. She’s continued helm horror movies during her rise to fame — most notably starring in 2020’s Nocturne — but it sounds like Immaculate will be her most psychologically intense movie yet.

Sweeney stars in the thriller as Cecelia, a very religious woman who is accepted into a well-known convent in the Italian countryside. However, just as Cecelia begins her life as a nun, she begins to notice horrifying occurrences at the convent.

Before the haunting begins, here’s everything to know about Immaculate.

The Cast Includes 2 White Lotus Stars

Sweeney isn’t the only past guest of a White Lotus restort to take up residence in this haunted convent. Immaculate also stars Simona Tabasco, best known for playing the scrappy hustler Lucia in Season 2 of The White Lotus. It’s not really a reunion, though, since Sweeney only starred in Season 1 of HBO’s vacation series, and Tabasco was only in Season 2.

HBO

The rest of the movie’s cast includes: Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano, and Giorgio Colangeli.

The Poster Is Chilling

Neon

The first look at the movie shows Sweeney rocking her nun’s habit... with an unsettling blood stain near her collar.

It’s Premiering Very Soon

Start saying your prayers, because Immaculate will hit theaters on March 22.