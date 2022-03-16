Sydney Sweeney Is Joining The Spider-Verse With Dakota Johnson

The Spider-Verse is about to get even bigger. While Sony’s universe of Spider-Man characters has been super high-octane in the past, its next addition sounds like it’ll veer much more on the haunting and creepy side of things. Madame Wed will bring one of Marvel Comics’ most dark and unique mutants to the big screen, with Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney at the helm. Before you get too wrapped up in the spiderwebs, here’s what fans can expect from Madame Wed in terms of its cast and probable release date.

While Madame Web is a Marvel character, the upcoming movie won’t be part of Disney’s sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe (unless that Eddie Brock cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home really does open a portal between the two superhero movie worlds in the future). Instead of teaming up with the Avengers, Madame Web is set in Sony’s Spider-Man universe, which was started by Venom and its sequel and is being expanded to include Morbius, Kraven the Hunter, Nightwatch, and Sinister Six. These movies have a notably darker tone than their MCU counterparts, incorporating tons of horror and psychological thriller elements.

Madame Web is expected to lean all the way into the dark, horror-inspired intrigue of this universe, considering the character its based on. In the comics, Madame Web is an elderly woman who is paralyzed and blind, living out her days connected to a web-like life support machine. Though she’s physically limited, she has powerful mental abilities, including clairvoyance, telepathy, and precognition. She often helped Spider-Man in his battles by providing pivotal insight.

Marvel

The actual plot of Sony’s Madame Web movie is being kept under wraps for now, but there are some key details fans should know:

Madame Web’s Predicted Premiere Date

Sony has yet to announce a release date for Madame Web, and it likely won’t come for quite a bit. The studio is developing a handful of Spider-Verse films, several of which were announced before Madame Web was first picked up in 2019. It’s unclear just where this movie falls in the lineup, but don’t be surprised if it doesn’t hit screens until 2024 or so.

Madame Web’s Cast

Dakota Johnson will star as the title character, which will probably stand out as an unusual choice since Madame Web is most famously depicted as an elderly woman. The only other cast member to be revealed is Sydney Sweeney, although it’s unclear who she’ll play. Sweeney could potentially play Julia Carpenter, the comic-book hero who started off as Spider-Woman and ended up inheriting Madame Web’s powers and name upon Web’s murder.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Madame Web’s Trailer

It’s way too early to expect to see any footage of Madame Web just yet, but keep your eyes on the web for more details as the movie enters production.