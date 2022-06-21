The Stranger Things 4, Vol. 2 Trailer Teases An Epic Battle

Stranger Things 4 may have not initially been planned to be a two-part release, but the format has created a strong effect among the fandom. Since Volume 1 dropped at the end of May, the anticipation of finding out how the season ends has been real. Luckily, the newly released Stranger Things 4, Volume 2 full-length trailer promises the final two episodes will be worth the wait.

Warning: Spoilers for Stranger Things 4, Vol. 1 obviously follow. Stranger Things has been Netflix’s flagship series since the show became a surprise hit in 2016. But despite the show’s popularity, the effect of splitting the season (done wholly for practical reasons, the last two episodes weren’t finished in time) has driven its viewership to new heights. As of June 21, 2022, Stranger Things 4, Vol. 1 is Netflix’s top English language TV series of all time and has remained at Number 1 on the Top 10 list since its arrival on May 27.

Naturally, Volume 2 has become one of the summer’s hotly-anticipated premieres, scheduled to arrive just before the July 4th weekend. But though the new trailer promises fireworks, a happy ending is far less assured.

What is assured? Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” will be stuck in your head for the rest of the month.

Fans have been bracing themselves for losing at least one character, but in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, actor Noah Schnapp (who plays Will Byers) let slip that multiple characters wouldn’t make it out alive. And in an interview with The Guardian, newcomer Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson, called the finale “carnage.” (He also promised a guitar scene, so prepare for the heavy metal.)

But of course, the thing that stands out the most in the new trailer is the remixed version of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” after the original song featured heavily in Vol. 1. The track recently shattered records, reaching Number 1 in the U.K. 37 years after its initial release. (Bush thanked the Duffer Brothers upon learning the news.) With the last two episodes bringing it back for another round, it may just wind up the hit of the year.

Stranger Things 4, Vol. 2 debuts on Friday, July 1, 2022. All episodes of Stranger Things 1-3 and Stranger Things 4, Vol. 1 are streaming on Netflix.