Tom Holland Almost Spoiled Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man Appearance

Tom Holland has a long history of accidentally spoiling his own movies, and we’ve just got word of a new unintentional yet amusing easter egg while he did press for Spider-Man: No Way Home last year. The backstory here is fans wondered if previous Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would appear in the Marvel film.

Spoiler alert: They do.

While Holland mostly did a good job at keeping his co-stars’ surprise appearances a secret, it turns out that he did make one small slip-up regarding a notable scene involving Zendaya and Garfield’s Spider-Man during an interview with BBC last year. Now that it’s over two months since No Way Home hit theaters on Dec. 17, Garfield can’t help but laugh at Holland’s indirect spoiler.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the film, Garfield’s Spider-Man saves MJ (Zendaya) after she falls from scaffolding. Remember MJ is dating Holland’s Spider-Man. It was a touching call-back to Garfield’s 2014 film, The Amazing Spider-Man 2. In that film, Spider-Man isn’t able to save his girlfriend Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), who falls to her death.

When the official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home came out last fall, we were made to believe it would be Holland’s Spider-Man would save MJ. However, when Holland and Zendaya were asked about the stunt during a Dec. 10 interview with BBC, Holland gave a bit too much away.

“It was really fun,” he said of the scene. However, he then added, “Well, I wasn’t there. It looked really fun.” While he could have just been talking about his stunt double, Holland’s stone-cold face after he made his revealing comment seems to indicate that he might’ve realized he said something he definitely shouldn’t have.

Take a look at the moment for yourself at the 5:01 mark of the BBC interview below.

Garfield was told about the hilarious slip-up during a Feb. 25 interview with BBC. “Tom’s a really bad liar!” he said, before bursting into laughter. "God bless him. I love him too. I love you too, Tom. But never change,” he later added.

Now that Garfield’s presence in Spider-Man: No Way Home (and Holland’s endearing inability to lie) is definitively settled, the next big question is will Garfield appear as Spider-Man again? In a Feb. 27 interview with Variety at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Garfield denied a future appearance.

“No plans, that’s the truth,” he said. “Everyone’s gonna call me a liar for the rest of my life. I’m the boy who cried wolf.”

I just hope Garfield is a better liar than Holland. We need The Amazing Spider-Man 3 ASAP.