It’s been three years, and details about Sophie Turner’s legendary wedding are still coming out. The Game of Thrones actor famously married the middle Jonas Brother, aka Joe Jonas, in a May 2019 Las Vegas wedding hours after attending the Billboard Music Awards. The ceremony was so notable that Turner recently opened up about her surprise wedding and even shared which celeb she really wanted to attend her first marriage ceremony with Jonas. (The couple went on to have a second, more elaborate ceremony in Paris later that year.)

“I was gunning for Cardi B to walk me down the aisle,” Turner said in a May 4 interview with Elle. Both stars attended the BBMAs that year; however, it sounds like Cardi didn’t make it to the nuptials where an Elvis impersonator reportedly officiated.

Diplo did, though, and the DJ streamed the ceremony live on Instagram. The wedding was far from being a secret, even if it was a surprise to fans. As Turner told Elle, she invited many attendees at the BBMAs to her ceremony. “We went around inviting random people we’d met at the awards and were like, ‘You can come, you can come...’ It was so wild. So fun. So awesome!” she said.

Since marrying in 2019, Turner and Jonas became parents to a daughter, Willa, in 2020. They’re expanding the family. After months of speculation by fans, Turner confirmed to Elle that she’s pregnant with her second child. “It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation,” she said. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

Turner’s interview with Elle comes just days after she attended the 2022 Met Gala alongside Jonas where she was seen holding her baby bump on the red carpet. Cardi B was also in attendance.

In addition to her personal life, Turner is also in the middle of an exciting career moment. She’s starring in the new HBO Max miniseries The Staircase alongside Colin Firth and Toni Collette. The show premieres on May 5.