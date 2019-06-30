Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are undeniably one of Hollywood's "it" couples right now. They're talented, fun, and definitely know how to keep their friends in line when it comes to any mischievous behavior. That's exactly what the couple did with Diplo at their second wedding because the American DJ had maybe crossed some boundaries at the first one. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner took Diplo's phone away at their second wedding, which is honestly so funny.

On June 29, Turner and Jonas had their second wedding at a chateau in France after getting married the first time around in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 1. The world only knows about the Las Vegas wedding because Turner and Jonas' guest Diplo went ahead and live streamed the whole freakin' thing which Turner recently admitted wasn't the ideal situation for the newlyweds, even though everyone totally laughed about it.

Given Diplo's recent live streaming incident, Turner and Jonas decided to take matters into their own hands for wedding part two. According to an Instagram post shared by Diplo on Sunday, July 30, Turner and Jonas actually confiscated his phone this time, preventing him from live streaming or posting anything at all.

In a hilarious Instagram post, Diplo joked about the incident, writing: "This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas wedding because they took my phone from me and put in a holding cell during the ceremony . Heard it was lovely tho." To be fair, it may have been that the couple took everyone's phones away to preserve the moment, but thinking about them taking just Diplo's makes it funnier.

In a May 31 interview with Net-A-Porter, Turner opened up about her Last Vegas wedding being live-streamed and her feelings about being a new wife in general. She told Net-A-Porter, "I don’t know if I feel like a wife yet. I don’t know how I feel. I mean, I feel good, obviously. But it happened so recently that I’m just kind of floating at the moment." She also added, “But it’s tricky when people livestream it,. It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny."

Turner also noted that while she knew they couldn't have kept their marriage secret forever, she believes marriage is a sacred thing between two people, adding "I think that's how it should always be."

Even Jonas agreed that Diplo live-streaming their Las Vegas wedding is a little bit out of hand. In a May interview on the radio show Capital Breakfast, Jonas shared that he wanted to keep his Las Vegas wedding to Turner a secret but Diplo "ruined" things when he went ahead and showed the whole thing to his five million followers. According to The Independent Jonas said, "I love Diplo, but he loves his ‘gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog face filters."

Based on Diplo's Instagram caption and the fact that Turner found the whole thing to be funny, it seems like there are no hard feelings between the couple and the producer. If anything, it all just seems like good, harmless fun.