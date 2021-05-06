27 Shows Like Shadow And Bone To Watch When You Need A Fantasy Escape

Whether you're a diehard fantasy lover or someone who just enjoys coming-of-age stories, Shadow and Bone is a magical adventure with something for everyone. After being enchanted by its intricate world and an unforgettable ensemble of characters, fans may be left wondering what else to watch after they've finished Season 1. Don't worry, though: These shows like Shadow and Bone will help you plot your next fantasy escape.

The Netflix series is based on several of author Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse novels, giving the show plenty of exciting material to tackle all at once. On one side, there's the YA fantasy and romantic drama of the Shadow and Bone trilogy. On the other, there's the gritty heist adventures of the Six of Crows duology.

Since there are so many books to pull characters and plot points from, Shadow and Bone has plenty more material to explore in future seasons. But fans will have to wait a while for Season 2, so why not fall in love with a new show in the meantime?

Whether you're looking for another exciting fantasy world or you want to watch more series that celebrate strong women, here are a plethora of shows like Shadow and Bone to deliver the content you crave.

01 The Witcher The Witcher is another of Netflix's immersive fantasy series, full of monsters and intrigue. Based on the short stories and novels of the same name (plus the video game they initially spawned), it centers on Geralt, a monster hunter, and the two women in his life. From the magical Yennefer to Ciri, whose powers go beyond anything the continent has ever seen, all three are struggling to find their place in the world. The Witcher Season 1 is streaming on Netflix. Season 2 arrives in December 2021.

02 Game of Thrones You can't recommend fantasy series without mentioning Game of Thrones, whose success led to nearly every single series on this list getting made in the first place. Like Shadow and Bone, this smash-hit show also takes place in a magical land where different players wrestle for power and determine the fate of their world. All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are streaming on HBO Max. Its upcoming spinoff, House of the Dragon, arrives in 2022.

03 A Discovery of Witches If you were fascinated by the Grishaverse's mythology, A Discovery of Witches is right up your alley. In it, a witch historian teams up with a vampire after finding an occult manuscript about mythical creatures. Season 1 is set in the present day, and Season 2 sends them back to the 15th century, where they meet Shakespeare's contemporaries. A Discovery Of Witches Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on AMC+. Season 3 is due out in early 2022.

04 The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance A prequel to the beloved Jim Henson 1980s film, The Dark Crystal, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is a remarkable achievement in puppetry and a spellbinding fantasy series about two Gelfling who race to stop the evil Skeksis from enslaving their people. All episodes of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance are streaming on Netflix.

05 WandaVision The Marvel Cinematic Universe has already released multiple series on Disney+, but the limited series that kicked it off, WandaVision is one of the best. The series focuses on two of the MCU’s most underused characters, Vision and the Scarlet Witch, in the MCU’s first genuine love story, albeit one with magic, superheroes, and alternate TV universes. The series also functions as a lead-in for 2022’s big screen release Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. All episodes of WandaVision are streaming on Disney+.

06 His Dark Materials Adapted from Philip Pullman's hit YA trilogy, His Dark Materials takes place in a magical parallel world where a young girl named Lyra searches for her kidnapped friend. In the process, she uncovers a sinister plot and bridges the two worlds... just like the Shadow and Bone characters deal with a country torn in two by the Shadow Fold. His Dark Materials Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on HBO Max. Season 3 is expected in late 2022.

07 Cursed Just like Alina Starkov learns to step into her destiny and embrace her powers, Cursed protagonist Nimue grapples with a mysterious gift that could save her people. A reimagining of the Arthurian legend, this Netflix series follows Nimue as she teams up with Arthur to find the wizard Merlin and rebel against the evil Red Paladins. All episodes of Cursed are streaming on Netflix.

08 The Nevers The newest fantasy series to arrive on HBO, The Nevers reimagined Victorian England if people, mostly from marginalized groups, suddenly developed magical abilities out of the blue. Proto-feminist Amalia True opens a school for those with powers, no matter their age, and begins training them for a battle they don't know is coming. The first half of The Nevers Season 1 is streaming on HBO Max. The second half is expected to debut in 2022.

09 Shadowhunters Shadow and Bone opens as Alina finds out she's a Sun Summoner, while Shadowhunters begins when ordinary New Yorker Clary finds out she's a human-angel hybrid called a shadow hunter. Like Shadow and Bone, the Freeform series is also based on a beloved YA book series you can dive into, author Cassandra Clare's The Mortal Instruments. All three seasons of Shadowhunters are streaming on Freeform.

10 Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Years before Shadow and Bone arrived on Netflix, another magical coming-of-age series hit the streamer. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina centers on half-human, half-witch Sabrina Spellman as the teen tries to embrace both sides of her identity while battling evil forces. All four parts of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are streaming on Netflix.

11 Doctor Who Doctor Who is the granddaddy of TV fantasy series that's been running on and off for almost 60 years. It is the story of a lonely Timelord, the last of their kind, who picks up random humans (always British ones) to explore all of time and space while training them to save the world. Seasons 1 through 12 of the modern Doctor Who series are streaming on HBO Max. Season 13 begins on Oct. 31, 2021.

12 Avatar: The Last Airbender Grisha can manipulate matter, just like Avatar: The Last Airbender is full of "benders" with the ability to wield the elements. The story focuses on a young avatar named Aang, who must learn to master all the elements and defeat the oppressive Fire Nation. All episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender are streaming on Netflix. A live-action remake is expected in 2022.

13 Carnival Row Like Shadow and Bone, this series takes place in an old-fashioned fantasy universe. But in the world of Carnival Row, magical creatures like fairies, witches, and fauns are forced to coexist with humans after their homelands are stolen. In any case, they sound way better than volcra. All episodes of Carnival Row are streaming on Amazon Prime. A second season is expected to arrive in 2022.

14 The Irregulars Another new Netflix series, The Irregulars, follows a crew of misfits working for the legendary Dr. Watson and Sherlock Holmes to solve supernatural crimes. If you're into the gritty criminal underworld of Ketterdam, the world of The Irregulars is perfect for you. All episodes of The Irregulars are streaming on Netflix.

15 The Bureau of Magical Things The Bureau of Magical Things takes place in a world where magical beings like fairies have become nearly extinct. When an ordinary girl named Kyra attempts to unite the human and supernatural worlds, she and her friends are sent on an unexpectedly dangerous adventure. Like Shadow and Bone, this Australian comedy brings some much-needed Asian representation to mainstream fantasy. All episodes of The Bureau of Magical Things are streaming on Paramount+.

16 Motherland: Fort Salem In Shadow and Bone, young Grisha of all ages are trained to fight in the powerful Second Army, no matter the personal cost. Motherland: Fort Salem explores the difficulties of a similar journey, as three witches are enlisted in magical combat for the U.S. military. The first two seasons of Motherland: Fort Salem are streaming on Freeform. Season 3 does not yet have a release date.

17 The Magicians If you find yourself captivated by the Grishas' magical training sessions, you can enjoy another magical school in The Magicians. The series centers on students of Brakebills University, who harness their abilities after a catastrophe befalls their beloved school. All five seasons of The Magicians are streaming on Netflix.

18 Outlander Like Game of Thrones, Outlander is a must-have on any list of fantasy series inspired by and adapted from novels. This time-traveling drama may not have the same sort of magic that Shadow and Bone does; however, it does have a heroine who discovers her inner strength when confronted by an impossible situation when she accidentally slips back in time to 1740s Scotland. Outlander Seasons 1 through 5 are streaming via STARZ. Season 6 is due in early 2022.

19 Charmed Charmed follows the Halliwell sisters, who find out they're witches and must use their powers to protect normal humans from evil supernatural forces. If you're looking for even more TV to watch, it also inspired a CW reboot of the same name, which is on its third season. All eight seasons of the original Charmed are streaming on Peacock. The reboot is streaming on Netflix.

20 Loki Disney+’s other magical MCU series that leads into the big screen Doctor Strange film, Loki focuses on the titular fan-favorite character who escaped via time travel at the end of Avengers: Endgame, the final installment of the Infinity Saga. This Loki “variant” finds himself recruited by the guardians of the time stream to help track down other Lokis gone wild, in a series that will make the multiverses spin on their axis. Loki Season 1 is streaming on Disney+. Season 2 is expected to debut in 2022.

21 Legend of Korra Alina is a strong, willful lead who's still learning how to responsibly wield her immense powers. That's the exact same setup for Legend of Korra, which is a sequel series to Avatar: The Last Airbender. It centers on Korra, the next avatar after Aang, as she contends with a rapidly changing world and what it means to be the Avatar the people need. All four seasons of Legend of Korra are streaming on Netflix.

22 Watchmen Another fantasy series adapted from (comic) books, Watchmen reimagines its source material rather than making a straight adaptation, similar to how Shadow and Bone combined its title source material with the later Six of Crows novels, giving a different story to some of the characters than on the page. In both cases, the changes elevated the original stories. All episodes of Watchmen are streaming on HBO Max.

23 Salem If the Grisha being persecuted for their powers reminded you of the Salem Witch Trials, why not dive into a show based on this historical event? One strong option is Salem, in which powerful witch Mary Silbey fights to advance her agenda and survive in an era of witch hunters. All three seasons of Salem are streaming on Hulu.

24 The Vampire Diaries Based on the book series of the same name by L. J. Smith, this CW supernatural series was one of the channel's biggest hits back in the day. Like Shadow and Bone, the series features a love triangle, this one between Elena Gilbert and two vampire brothers who are far older than they appear, Stefan and Damon. For those into Alina's romance, The Vampire Diaries is a perfect fit. All seasons of The Vampire Diaries are streaming on Netflix.

25 Westworld For those who are into the dystopian aspects of Ravka and Kerch, Westworld has the right tone and flavor. Set in an immersive theme park with several "Worlds" spread across a private island, the magic is more robotic science than molecular manipulation, but the drama is similar. Westworld Seasons 1 through 3 are streaming on HBO Max. Season 4 is expected to debut in 2022.

26 Good Omens Shadow and Bone is a story about a continent facing an end-of-the-world scenario as the Black Heretic finds himself facing down the Sun Summoner he's always feared. Good Omens is literally about the end of the world, in which an angel and a demon find they have to work together to save the world from the final fight between good and evil. Good Omens Season 1 is streaming on Amazon Prime. Season 2 is expected to debut in 2022.

27 Warrior Nun Faith and magic are interwoven in Shadow and Bone, just as they are in Warrior Nun. In this Netflix series, an orphaned teen named Ava discovers she's now part of an ancient order of demon-hunting nuns. Season 1 of Warrior Nun is streaming on Netflix. Season 2 does not yet have a release date.

Shadow and Bone Season 1 is streaming on Netflix. Season 2 is expected to debut in 2023.