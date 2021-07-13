During the pandemic, the Bachelor franchise has done away with its typical lavish travel dates and instead set entire seasons at expansive resorts around the country. That means episodes run the risk of growing repetitive, a problem production has aimed to avoid by inviting special celebrity guests for dates. It was a delight to see RuPaul’s Drag Race icons Shea Couleé and Monét X Change on the July 12 episode of Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season, but unfortunately, fans had no choice but to throw shade at the lackluster date they joined.

To recap: The queens hosted a group date designed to determine who Katie’s “king” is going to be. Blake wondered if he should be checking them out (come on, it’s 2021!), while sweet Michael gushed, “If it’s drag day, I’m going all the way.” Unfortunately, the actual date wasn’t nearly that exciting. Rather than dressing the guys up in drag and teaching them to do a death drop or lip sync to a killer pop song, it ended up being a “Royal Debate” (aka a comedy roast) where they were supposed to “throw shade” and show Katie who deserves to remain in the competition.

They got in a few jabs about Hunter’s height and Aaron’s hotness (or lack thereof), but the men’s actual jokes ended up being pretty tame and bland. It was a pretty forgettable date that many Drag Race devotees felt underused the queens’ talent, and plenty of viewers flocked to Twitter to share their all their *mixed* feelings.

Although Shea and Monét’s Bachelorette appearance wasn’t exactly what some fans were hoping for, they managed to be absolute delights even with limited screen time. During a memorable end credits scene, the queens sat down with Katie for some “tea with the girls,” in which Monét decided to shoot her shot with Greg and Shea joked about getting invited to Stagecoach Country Music Festival (which has become a mecca for Bachelor Nation hookups). Honestly, who needs Chris Harrison?! I need Shea and Monét as Bachelor Nation hosts ASAP.

The Bachelorette continues on Monday, July 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.