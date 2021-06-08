Nope, Katie's Season Wasn't Filmed At The Bachelor Mansion

Another summer, another Bachelorette season underway. But because Katie Thurston’s season was filmed amid the coronavirus pandemic, the latest Bachelor Nation installment is once again forgoing the familiar digs of Bachelor Mansion. So you may be wondering: Where is Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season filmed, anyway? It’s time to hit the desert.

The famed Bachelor Mansion has traditionally been home to the franchise since 2007, with casts spending the first few weeks there before jetting off to exotic locales. But the coronavirus pandemic made that format impossible, so production had to get creative. The mansion is currently being used as an Airbnb rental, and recent seasons have been filmed entirely at different resorts around the country. Season 16 of The Bachelorette filmed at La Quinta Resort & Club near Palm Springs, California, while Season 17 of The Bachelor unfolded at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania.

And 2021’s first Bachelorette season has moved yet again. This season was filmed at Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico, just outside Albuquerque. Because The Bachelorette cast still isn’t able to travel around the world due to COVID, choosing a destination with a distinct, Southwestern-esque vibe helps Katie’s season stand out from the others. Situated between the Sandia Mountains and the Rio Grande River, this 550-acre desert property has plenty to offer.

Remember in 2020, when Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ Bachelorette dates consisted of fondue fountains and electric scooters and not much else? Those days are thankfully over. The Hyatt Regency Tamaya offers pretty much everything you could want to plan dates without ever stepping off the property. There are five restaurants, a full-range salon and spa, an 18-hole golf course, horseback trail rides, and a hot air balloon service, just to name a few amenities.

Of course, this isn’t the first time a Bachelor Nation show has filmed in New Mexico. You may recall that an entire episode of Chris Soules’ Bachelor season took place in Santa Fe, where Chris and his date enjoyed a hot air balloon ride and one contestant tragically believed they were in Mexico, not New Mexico.

At least this time everyone seems entirely sure of where they are, and who knows? Maybe this season will motivate Bachelor fans to take in the splendor of the Hyatt Regency Tamaya for themselves.

The Bachelorette Season 17 continues Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.