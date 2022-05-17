SEVENTEEN Announced Their First World Tour In Over Two Years

SEVENTEEN is finally heading back on the road. On May 17, the group announced they’ll be performing various concerts in South Korea and North America as part of their upcoming BE THE SUN world tour.

BE THE SUN will mark SEVENTEEN’s first world tour since Ode to You, which kicked off in August 2019 and ended in February 2020. It was supposed to run through March of that year; however, the lockdown resulted in cancellation of the remaining concerts. Since then, SEVENTEEN hasn’t slowed down. They held a virtual concert called POWER OF LOVE in November 2021.

Now, they’re gearing up for another tour. If you’ve been waiting to see the guys live in concert, check out all the details surrounding BE THE SUN below.

BE THE SUN Tour Dates

The first two stops on SEVENTEEN’s world tour will be in Seoul, South Korea, on June 25 and June 26. The group will then take a month-long break before they head to Vancouver for a show on August 10. Afterward, they’ll travel to the United States to perform in the following cities: Seattle; Oakland; Los Angeles; Houston; Fort Worth, Texas; Chicago; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta, and Belmont Park, California. SEVENTEEN will then perform in Toronto on Sept. 3, before finishing their tour on Sept. 6 in Newark, New Jersey.

The venues haven’t been announced yet, but their tour poster teases more information will come soon.

Photo courtesy: PLEDIS Entertainment

BE THE SUN Ticket Info

It’s unclear when tickets for SEVENTEEN’s tour will go on sale, so make sure to follow the group on Twitter for more details.

BE THE SUN Setlist

SEVENTEEN’s tour setlist will likely remain a mystery until their first concert in June; however, considering they’re releasing a new album, Face The Sun, on May 27, it’s likely the group will perform plenty of new tracks off the record. They might also perform their latest single “Darl+ing,” which dropped on April 15.

CARATs, get your lightsticks ready because SEVENTEEN will be back on stage before you know it.