Fans Are So Hype For SEVENTEEN’s First English-Language Single

SEVENTEEN has finally given us a taste of their upcoming fourth studio album. On Friday, April 15, the group made their long-awaited comeback with “Darl+ing,” which marks their first English-language single performed by all thirteen members of the band. According to Billboard, Joshua revealed during a press conference the track is dedicated to the group’s loyal fanbase called CARATs.

The singer told the publication they decided to put the song out in English in order to show appreciation for their international fans. “We always wanted to thank our global CARATs for all the love that they send to us and loving our songs even though they don’t understand Korean, don’t understand our language,” Joshua explained.

He also hopes that SEVENTEEN’s upcoming album, which will arrive in May, “will serve as a gift to our CARATs to show how much we’re thankful for their love and support.”

The song is all about the feeling of being lost without that special someone, aka your “darling.” During the chorus, the group sings, “You know, without you, I'm so lonely/ When you're not here, 911 calling/ Into your heat again, I'm diving/ Darling, you, darling, you, baby.”

According to a press release, “Darl+ing” is another one of SEVENTEEN’s self-produced tracks and WOOZI, who is credited for both its lyrics and composition, helped produce the single.

To coincide with their latest release, SEVENTEEN dropped a music video for “Darl+ing” that shows the members exploring a dreamlike world that gradually gets engulfed in darkness. Towards the end of the video, there appears to be two parallel universes. One world is filled with life, while the other is dark and gloomy. The video ends with SEVENTEEN finding themselves in the latter, which may hint at the darker concept they’ll try next.

Fans have nothing but praise for SEVENTEEN’s new single and music video.

“This MV really [is a] masterpiece like I'm watching animation,” one fan tweeted. “Their vocal, visual, song meaning and everything in this MV [is[ just so beautiful Thank you Seventeen @pledis_17 For making this beautiful song.”

“The whole song itself is a masterpiece. Everything about [it] is so magical yet so intruiging [sic],” another fan wrote. “The concept is top-tier. My favorite part of darl+ing is definitely the bridge.” part.

CARATS, if you loved “Darl-ing,” make sure to check out SEVENTEEN’s upcoming Power of Love: The Movie in theaters on April 20 and 23!