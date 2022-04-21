CARATs, the announcement you’ve been waiting for has finally arrived. On April 21, SEVENTEEN shared details about their upcoming fourth studio album. On Twitter, the group dropped a poster revealing their next record is titled Face The Sun, and its release date is only a month away. The announcement come after the group teased in January that new music was on the way.

They did not disappoint. Word of the Face The Sun album comes days after the group dropped their first English-language single, “Darl+ing,” on April 15. According to a press release by PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT, SEVENTEEN’s self-produced track emphasizes the idea of “togetherness.” The song’s music video, which appeared to show the members exploring two parallel universes, teases more stories to come.

CARATs can’t wait for SEVENTEEN to make their comeback. If you’re itching to hear new music from the group, here’s what you need to know about Face The Sun before it arrives.

Face The Sun Release Date

SEVENTEEN will drop their fourth studio album, Face The Sun, on May 27, at 12 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. KST. The record is the group’s first full-length album since the release of An Ode in September of 2019.

Face The Sun Pre-Order Date

Fans can pre-order Face The Sun starting on April 22 on the Weverse Shop.

Face The Sun Tracklist

SEVENTEEN hasn’t shared the tracklist for Face The Sun; however, according to a press release, Face The Sun will be “imbued with thoughts and feelings [the group has] kept to themselves until now.”

Face The Sun Music Videos

The group also teased their latest era in a recent music video for “Darl+ing,” which was released on April 14.

The clip begins with the members in a dreamlike world, where they spend leisure time reading, painting, and playing games together. The video takes a dark turn when the guys find themselves in an alternate version of the world filled with darkness.

Fans instantly assumed the ending meant SEVENTEEN would explore a darker concept with their next album. Their theories only grew stronger when the group dropped a cryptic poster for Face The Sun on April 21 that featured images of a staircase, rope, map, and tree in muted shades of blue and grey.

Face The Sun Physical Album Details

On the Weverse Shop app, SEVENTEEN’s fan merchandise includes cool goodies like a highlighter pen, photobook, pet card, lyric book, postcard, photocard, poster, and more.

SEVENTEEN’s next comeback is set to be epic!